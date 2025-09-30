Politics

2027: Continue to enjoy your retirement, Lagos APC tells Jonathan

Jephthah Bareyei
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has advised former President Goodluck Jonathan to continue to enjoy his retirement and protect his good name.

Spokesman of the party, Mogaji Seye Oladejo gave the advice while reacting to the statement made by a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Professor Jerry Gana on the former President Jonathan contesting the 2027 presidential election.

Oladejo described Gana’s rhetoric as too soon, noting that elections are about ideas and performance, not just bringing back old leaders.

He said, “Prof. Gana cannot decide alone who will be the PDP candidate, adding that this shows the party still has problems with fairness and internal democracy.

“If Jonathan tries to run again, it will not be easy for him because of past records and other challenges. Nigerians should focus on real issues like food, electricity, transport, jobs, and security. President Bola Tinubu is already working on reforms to grow the economy and improve people’s lives.”

