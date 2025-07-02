2027: Concerns over INEC’s silence on APC’s premature campaign activities 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) faces scrutiny for its inaction on the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s early campaign activities ahead of the 2027 elections. INEC’s constitutional mandate includes monitoring political parties’ activities and ensuring compliance with electoral laws.

However, its silence on APC’s premature campaigning activities raises concerns about fairness and enforcement. The Electoral Act 2022 stipulates campaign periods, limiting them to 90 days and ending 24 hours before polling day (Section 99).

With two years to go before the general election, the display of President Tinubu’s posters and billboards in Abuja and across the country suggests an early start to the campaign season, potentially undermining the Electoral Act.

INEC’s inaction raises concerns about its ability to ensure a level playing field for all parties. The ruling party’s early campaign activities may be perceived as an abuse of power, potentially undermining the electoral process. INEC should investigate APC’s activities and take necessary actions to ensure compliance with the Electoral Act 2022.

Providing clear guidelines and timelines for campaign activities would promote transparency and fairness. Nigerians await INEC’s response to these concerns, questioning whether the commission will ensure a credible and transparent electoral process.

Let’s not forget the Northeast APC stakeholders meeting in Gombe, which descended into chaos, highlights the need for caution and strict adherence to the Electoral Act if the party hopes to maintain stability.

At this critical moment, party secretariats are hotbeds of intrigue. The new acting National Chairman, Bukar Dalori, must prioritize unity and leadership, ensuring the party doesn’t further fracture due to diverse views on endorsement.

