2027: Coalition not threat to APC, Tinubu’s victory — Ex-ALGON officer

The former National Organising Secretary of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), has stated that no coalition of opposition political parties can prevent President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from securing a second term in 2027.

Currently serving as the Director General of the Kogi State Utility, Infrastructure Management, and Compliance Agency (KUIMCA), Isah remarked that the alliance created by some political parties to challenge President Tinubu in the upcoming election is destined to fail.

Speaking in Lokoja on Monday after a defection ceremony that welcomed several opposition members into the ruling party, Isah praised President Tinubu for demonstrating strong leadership during a critical time for the nation.

According to Isah who was also the former Kogi State Chairman of ALGON, the defection of very notable opposition leaders of Okun extraction is a clear testament that the APC in Kogi State and by extension Nigeria is comfortable and had nothing to worry about.

According to him, the president has done very well in the development of the institutional framework for the country, saying that far-reaching reforms have been put in place by the President to ensure an all-around development of all sectors of the economy.

He thanked the Governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Usman Ododo, the immediate past Governor, Yahaya Bello and the Kogi State APC chairman, Abdullahi Bello for allowing him to serve as the chairman of the committee to receive defectors from the opposition party.

He particularly lauded the defection of the Minority Leader in the state House of Assembly, Hon Ibikunle Idowu, declaring that there is no vacancy in Aso Rock and by extension the Lugard House in Kogi state.

Also, the former Director General of the Kogi State Project Monitoring Agency, while emphasising the declaration by the former governor of the state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello during the decamping ceremony that there is no vacancy in Aso Rock, stressed that there is no vacancy in Lugard House also come 2027.

“His Excellency, the former Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has said, No vacancy in Aso Rock. And I want to tell everybody that, even in Kogi State that there is no vacancy in Lugard House. My mentor has spoken, it is left for we, the field workers, to implement and execute it.

“You can see, by virtue of the caliber of those who defected to the APC. They include Hon. Sam Aro, a former House of Representatives Member, Yagba Federal constituency, Abdulganiyu Salawudeen, popularly known as Eruku Yagba, and other political leaders from Yagba, along with Thousands of their supporters.

