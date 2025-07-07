2027: Coalition can’t stop Tinubu’s re-election — Rep Oseni

… says APC will return to power in Oyo

The lawmaker representing Ibarapa East/Ido Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Aderemi Oseni has declared his support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu, saying the President will return in 2027 irrespective of any coalition.

Oseni noted that the All Progressive Alliance (APC) will take over power from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) by producing the next governor in Oyo state.

Speaking on Saturday in Ibadan the capital city of Oyo state during the inauguration of Remi Oseni Committee of Friends (ROCOF) leaders across the 33 local governments, Oseni noted that there is no force or coalition formed against Tinubu that can prevent him from winning his re-election into office in 2027.

The lawmaker also stated that he will lead a team that will battle the current rulling party in Oyo state to ensure that the APC produce the next governor for the state.

Oseni said, “We are taking over power in Oyo State come 2027, APC will produce governor for this state in 2027, I will lead the battle, it doesn’t matter if I become the governorship flagbearer of our party (APC) or not, but I will be very active in the process, in fact I will lead the battle that will make sure that our dear Party, APC return to power in Oyo state.

“What I did in Ido/Ibarapa in the last election is more than enough to speak for me, I’m the only one in the whole of Oyo State that was not challenged in the Court after the election because of the magnitude, I mean size of number of votes I have, you dare not confront a lion, I’m the only person throughout the country that delivered all the polling units in my Constituency for President Tinubu.

“Today I’m glad to say that ROCOF meeting is bigger than any other political parties in this state, go to Iseyin, go to all the geo political zones of the state and confirm this, ROCOF is the biggest, all the leaders of the party is in line with me, out of ten leaders in the state, nine of them are here with us today, this showed that we are doing very well.

“President Bola Tinubu will be President of Nigeria beyond 2027 irrespective of any coalition, it’s only in Nigeria that some people will want to eat without working, ROCOF is totally in support of our President’s re-election ambition, and I using this opportunity to inform any of ROCOF member that has political ambition that I’m for you, and I know you’re for me, I’m pledging for you that I will work for you all to achieve your political aspirations, I’m using this symbolic identity card as a point of contact to all of you. So be thinking positive about your political aspirations, because I will support you hundred percent.”

While addressing ROCOF members, Oseni said, “My dear brothers and Sisters, this gathering signifies not just the commencement of a journey, but the birth of a movement, a movement inspired by hope, fueled by passion, and fueled by our collective commitment to the people of Oyo State and Nigeria at large.Today, we gather for a momentous occasion, the 1st Assembly of ROCOF Leaders in our beloved state.

“This gathering is historic, for it marks the official recognition and inauguration of our leadership across 33 local governments and respective wards in Oyo State which would be extended to others part of our country over time. As we embark on the journey of this committee, I want to take a moment to acknowledge the tireless efforts of each and every one of you.

“Your passion, your commitment, and your shared belief in a better Oyo is what brought us here today.The Essence of ROCOF distinguished leaders, I need to state emphatically that ROCOF is more than a committee; it is a Movement for positive change and a family woven together by the threads of friendship, empathy, and a shared vision for our state. To be very clear about the purpose of this committee, please note that ROCOF is a non-political, non-religious, and non-ethnic forum uniting like-minded individuals in Oyo State and across Nigeria.

“Together, we aim to create a renewed Oyo State and Nigeria that works for everyone. Our core values include Justice, equity, accountability, good governance, shared prosperity for a better life for all, sustainable growth and development. These values form the cornerstone of our shared vision for a brighter future. Our vision is clear, a rebirth of Oyo State and Nigeria rooted in justice, equity, accountability, good governance, shared prosperity, and sustainable growth. This is not just a dream; it is a mission that calls for our collective action.

“Membership open to all, In the ROCOF Family, our doors are wide open to individuals from all walks of life, regardless of their background. Whether you hail from a local neighborhood, ward, local government area, federal constituency, senatorial district, state, or national level, we welcome and invite you to join us on this transformative journey.

“Our goal and objectives are to delivering Oyo State for President Bola Tinubu in 2027, Dear leaders, please note that our number one agenda, and indeed the cornerstone of our strategic direction, is grounded in the belief that a new Nigeria is possible, and graciously it is unfolding through President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s visionary Renewed Hope Agenda. I urge to not see this as a mere a political statement, but to embrace view it as a declaration of partnership and support.

“We must rally behind our President and extend our hands in collaboration. We must acknowledge the brave steps President Tinubu has taken, notably the courageous decision to remove the fraudulent petrol subsidy. While it has caused temporary pain for many, it is a necessary sacrifice for a sustainable future.

“As President Tinubu himself stated, ‘To achieve greatness, one must be willing to endure temporary pain for future gain’. This sacrifice opens doors to more significant investments in education, healthcare, and infrastructure, areas that demand our attention for longer-lasting change. This is a moment of transformation, a moment when Nigeria is rising from the ashes of the past and redefining itself for the better. We must support and partner with Mr President in this transformative journey.”

