2027: Coalition can defeat Tinubu if Jonathan gets ticket — Taraba residents tell ADC

Residents of Taraba State have called on leaders of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition to shun personal interests and field former President Goodluck Jonathan as the party’s presidential candidate in the 2027 general election.

Speaking to the Nigerian Tribune in separate conversations on Sunday in Jalingo, the residents said Jonathan represents the most viable option to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the upcoming presidential race.

According to them, the only sure path to victory in 2027 lies in presenting a candidate who appeals to both the North and the South — and Jonathan, they believe, fits that profile.

They further argued that most politically conscious Northerners will be focused on the 2031 presidency, which, by zoning convention, should return to the North after a Southern presidency completes two terms.

“The coalition will defeat Tinubu with ease if former President Goodluck Jonathan is given the ticket. We appeal to party leaders to set aside personal ambition and focus on strategies that will lead to victory,” one resident stated.

“What Nigerians want is a positive change — something different from the APC. Nigerians will be cautious of any Southern candidate after Tinubu. If another Southerner wins, they will seek a second term, and we do not want to move from frying pan to fire.”

They insisted that Jonathan remains the most acceptable option across the North because he would be constitutionally limited to only one term.

“Goodluck Jonathan is the best choice for the Coalition, especially for Northerners, who will vote knowing he can only serve one term,” they added.

Mr Clement Yakubu Tyokyaa Tar, Haruna Buba, Sadiq Maigeri, and Sabastin Tsukwa, who spoke on behalf of the group, further noted that Jonathan’s return would restore economic stability and improve the welfare of ordinary Nigerians.

“We want to remind coalition leaders that Jonathan is the only candidate the entire North can accept without fear. Apart from being someone we trust to ease Nigeria’s economic hardship, his single-term tenure is a key factor.”

“Like Tinubu, Jonathan can only serve one term under the Nigerian Constitution. Convincing Northerners to support candidates like Peter Obi or Rotimi Amaechi will be difficult—not because they are bad people or would be poor leaders—but because the North is carefully eyeing the 2031 presidency,” they said.