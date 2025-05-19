2027: Coalition advocates Muslim/Christian presidential ticket

The Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CONYL), representing millions of young voices across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, has strongly called on all political parties, stakeholders, and power brokers to prioritise a balanced Muslim/Christian (or Christian/Muslim) presidential ticket in 2027.

The group described this approach as not just a political strategy but also a moral imperative rooted in the need to restore national unity, peace, and religious equity.

In a statement issued on Monday in Owerri, the President-General of the Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CONYL), Comrade Goodluck Ibem, insisted that a religiously balanced ticket would foster unity and inclusion by reflecting the nation’s religious diversity.

The group expressed deep concern over the continued marginalisation felt by Christian communities following the 2023 Muslim/Muslim presidential ticket.

CONYL observed that the decision in 2023 may have been based on political calculations, but it undeniably left many Nigerians—particularly Christians—feeling alienated, sidelined, and underrepresented in the highest office of the land.

He said, “Nigeria is a country founded on diversity, mutual respect, and a balance of interests, and our national leadership must reflect these values.”

He added, “In a country where religion is deeply rooted in the identity of its people, balanced representation at the highest level of governance sends a strong signal of inclusion and national cohesion.”

The group declared that the current religious imbalance in executive leadership has raised genuine concerns among many Nigerians and contributed to a sense of marginalisation among certain segments of the population.

According to the group, a balanced presidential ticket would promote peace and interfaith harmony, especially in a time of rising tension and distrust; address past imbalances, reassuring marginalised groups that they are integral to Nigeria’s future; and set a standard for equity that future generations can build upon.

He stated, “A presidential ticket that combines both major religious faiths will address equity and fairness. Equal representation reflects the true spirit of democracy and acknowledges the diversity that defines Nigeria.”

The group further asserted that a balanced ticket would rebuild public confidence, as many Nigerians are eager to see leadership that embodies fairness, moderation, and inclusive governance.

CONYL said, “Nigerian youth are tired of politics that divide. We seek leadership that unites. As the largest voting bloc in the country, we urge political actors to heed this call and give the Nigerian people a ticket that reflects our collective identity and shared destiny.”

The body stressed that Nigeria’s greatness lies in its diversity. Presenting a balanced ticket would offer Nigerians leadership that unites rather than divides, adding that they count on the wisdom, patriotism, and commitment of the leadership to build a more inclusive Nigeria.

