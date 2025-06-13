2027: Challenging Gov Otti is a risk, Transport union boss tells opposition

The State President of the Cooperative Motor Union, Abia State, Mr Chukwuma Azode, says any opposition challenging Governor Alex Otti of Abia State in the 2027 governorship election is taking a risk.

Declaring the unalloyed support of the motor union and all transport operators in the state, Azode, who stated this in Aba on Thursday during a Two-Million-Man March organised by various transport unions in Abia State in solidarity with the governor’s road infrastructural development, said that with the unprecedented achievements of Governor Otti, he does not believe any sensible politician would contest the governorship election against him.

“From what we are seeing, I don’t think any sensible person should involve himself in anything concerning governorship elections in Abia, because from what we are seeing, Otti is supposed to enjoy his eight years tenure.

“So, for now, any opposition that is coming out is taking a very big risk, because we, Abians, are in support of Gov. Otti for now, and no other person. And all the motor unions in Abia State are also endorsing him for 2027. That’s part of our gathering here today.

“This gathering, the Two-Million-Man March, is not political. It is non-political, and I believe that there are a lot of people that love Gov. Otti who are here, and most of them are from different political backgrounds. So, what we are doing is non-political, but they are here as lovers of Dr Alex Otti, based on his good works in the state. Within an interval of two years in office, he has shown great capacity.

“So, that is the reason why we are gathering here to celebrate him. We have a lot of people residing in Aba, and Aba, to start with, is a place that Otti has promised he is going to develop more, so that we will now get more investors coming in to invest,” Azode maintained.

Also speaking, the State Chairman of the Abia State Tricycle Operators Union (ASTOPU), Comrade Victor Azubuike, said the rally was organised to appreciate the smooth movement in Abia, especially in Aba, revealing that Aba transporters are the biggest beneficiaries of what is happening under the present administration and thanked Governor Otti for being a good leader.

Speaking in an interview, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Transportation, Dr Obioma Nwaogbe, said that the transport operators have reasons to celebrate Governor Alex Otti based on the transformational projects carried out by the Governor and appreciated the good job Governor Otti has done towards transport infrastructural development within two years in office.

“Like you can see, he has been constructing a lot of roads in the state, both urban and rural road infrastructural development. All those roads that are being constructed are for transportation use. The people that use the roads most are the transporters, and these roads make it so seamless for all the transport operators and the commuters themselves.”

The choice of Aba for the rally, he said, is because Aba is the economic hub of the eastern zone, where the majority of the work was done by the Governor to attract more investors.

