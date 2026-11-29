The campaign group for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, codenamed VECTOR 2027, has inaugurated campaign coordinators across the 16 local government areas and distributed 19 Sienna buses to strengthen grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Ilorin, the state coordinator of the campaign group, Dr Hauwa Nuru, said the initiative was aimed at mobilising support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s senatorial ambition in Kwara Central, the governorship aspiration of Rt. Hon. Saliu Yakubu Danladi and other APC candidates.

The campaign coordinator also reaffirmed her confidence in President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the achievements of Governor AbdulRazaq’s administration, expressing optimism that the governorship candidate would sustain and build on the governor’s developmental legacy if elected in 2027.

She highlighted what she described as improvements in workers’ welfare, healthcare delivery, infrastructure, pension payments and transparency in governance under the present administration.

According to her, civil servants are now paid regular salaries, adding that there had been renovation and upgrading of public buildings and primary healthcare centres, improved access to water, and ongoing efforts by the government to settle inherited pension and gratuity obligations.

Dr Nuru also said the state government had paid over ₦35 billion in outstanding gratuities to pensioners covering previous years, while efforts continued to clear the remaining liabilities.

She also listed infrastructural projects such as the Revenue House, the ongoing revitalisation of Kwara Hotel and the Innovation Hub among the projects demonstrating the administration’s commitment to infrastructure development and institutional growth.

The VECTOR 2027 coordinator also urged the campaign coordinators to rally support for Rt. Hon. Saliu Yakubu Danladi, describing his legislative experience and contributions to laws on social investment, public procurement, sports development and electricity as important foundations for effective governance.

Explaining the rationale behind the distribution of the vehicles, Dr Nuru said the 19 Sienna buses would enable coordinators to extend the campaign to communities across the state and engage directly with artisans, traders, farmers, youths, women, traditional institutions and other critical stakeholders.

She charged the coordinators to take the achievements of the Tinubu and AbdulRazaq administrations to the grassroots, ensure that residents were adequately informed about government programmes and encourage continued support for the APC.

She assured them of the necessary support to carry out their responsibilities, urging them to justify the confidence reposed in them by ensuring that the campaign message reached every part of the state.

In his remarks, the Kwara State APC Chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, applauded Dr Nuru for the initiative and urged the newly inaugurated coordinators to demonstrate commitment, discipline and dedication in carrying out their assignments.

He encouraged them to effectively communicate the party’s achievements and policies to the electorate and mobilise support for the APC at all levels in the 2027 elections.

Fagbemi also emphasised the party’s commitment to peaceful political engagement, urging members to maintain responsible conduct throughout the campaign period.

Also speaking, the Deputy Coordinator of VECTOR 2027 and Executive Chairman of Ilorin South Local Government, Hon. Nuhu Majeed Podo, commended Governor AbdulRazaq for granting local government administrations the freedom to operate independently without undue interference in their affairs.

Podo urged the coordinators across the 16 local government areas to intensify grassroots sensitisation and ensure that the governor’s achievements were adequately communicated to residents.

He called on the people to support Governor AbdulRazaq’s senatorial ambition in Kwara Central, President Tinubu’s re-election bid, Rt. Hon. Saliu Yakubu Danladi’s governorship ambition and other APC candidates in 2027.

As part of the distribution, each of the three senatorial district coordinators received a Sienna bus, while the 16 local government coordinators also received one bus each, bringing the total number of vehicles distributed to 19.

The beneficiaries among the senatorial coordinators were Hon. Awa Basir for Kwara Central, Agbo-Ola for Kwara South and Hon. Yahaya Galadima for Kwara North.

The presentation of the vehicle keys was conducted by the Kwara APC Chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi.

Dignitaries who attended the event included Prince Sunday Fagbemi; the Executive Chairman of Ilorin South Local Government, Hon. Nuhu Majeed Podo; the Executive Chairman of Ilorin West, Hon. Sehu Abdulrahman Ladan; the Executive Chairman of Ilorin East, Hon. Lukman Garba Olayinka; and the Executive Chairman of Moro Local Government, Hajia Mariam Abdulwasiu.

Others included the KWASIP Chairman, Abdulwasiu Tejidini; the Ilorin South APC Chairman, Hon. Akeem Jaji; elder statesman Alhaji Mohammed Nuhu Ishola Baba Podo; the Senior Special Assistant on Civic Engagement; and other APC leaders, stakeholders and supporters.