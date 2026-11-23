Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has urged residents to reward President Bola Tinubu’s support for the state with a landslide victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

Buni made the appeal on Monday in Damaturu while flagging off the APC’s 2027 election campaign, saying Tinubu had stood with the people of Yobe during the insurgency and deserved their support in return, particularly now that peace had been restored to the state under the APC administration.

“The time has come for the people to reciprocate Tinubu’s support, particularly his role in backing former President Muhammadu Buhari’s successful 2015 presidential campaign,” Buni said.

He recalled Tinubu’s contribution to efforts to restore peace in the North-East, particularly through his television station, TVC, and the Nation newspaper, urging residents to demonstrate their appreciation through their votes.

On the state’s political landscape, Buni declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which he described as the only opposition party that had posed a significant challenge to the APC in Yobe, had collapsed into the ruling party.

He said the defection of opposition members had further strengthened the APC’s position in the state and urged residents to sustain their support for the party ahead of the elections.

Buni also cited improvements in security as one of the achievements of his administration, saying residents could now attend political gatherings without fear of bomb explosions or terrorist attacks.

He identified the return of unrestricted motorcycle movement and improved telecommunications services, which allow residents to make calls without the restrictions previously imposed, as evidence of the progress recorded.

The governor urged Yobe residents to emulate Borno State, which he said had no opposition capable of challenging the APC. He also described Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda as a new version of the Hope ’93 political aspiration of the late Chief MKO Abiola and his running mate, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe.

The governor also urged youths and women to participate actively in politics and mobilise support for the ruling party.

Buni called on voters to support the APC governorship candidate, Baba Malam Wali, saying his election would sustain development and efforts to restore peace in the state.

Representing Tinubu at the campaign, Kabiru Masari urged Northerners to reflect on the security and development challenges they faced in the past and compare them with the situation under the present administration.

He said the North had recorded improvements in security and development under Tinubu and called on Yobe residents to support the President’s re-election to sustain the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Masari commended Buni, former governor Ibrahim Geidam and other party leaders for mobilising supporters for the campaign.

Also speaking, Geidam, now Minister of Police Affairs, expressed confidence that the APC would secure 90 per cent of the votes in Yobe in the 2027 elections.

He urged voters against splitting their votes between the APC and opposition parties, arguing that such a move would not advance the state’s development.

Earlier, the APC National Deputy Chairman (North), Ali Bukar Dalori, announced the defection of a former minister and 88 executive members of opposition political parties to the ruling party while presenting flags to the party’s candidates.

Dalori also announced the defection of members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), including four of its executive members, as well as members and executives of the Labour Party.

The Speaker of the Yobe State House of Assembly said political leaders in the state had played significant roles in the history of the APC, assuring that residents remained committed to the party’s success in 2027.

He called for support for the re-election of Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima, as well as the APC governorship candidate, Wali, and his running mate, Barrister Saleh Samanja.

He added that the party would mobilise support for its 24 candidates contesting seats in the State House of Assembly and its three senatorial candidates.

In his goodwill message, the Director-General of the Wali/Samanja Campaign Council, Kaigama Umar, pledged that Wali would sustain the infrastructure development recorded under Buni’s administration.

Umar also said the campaign council was targeting two million votes for Tinubu and Shettima in the 2027 presidential election.