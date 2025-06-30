2027: Between ‘Urban Bandits’ and ‘Political IDPs’

As Nigeria inches towards the defining moment of the 2027 general elections, one thing is clear: the battlefield is already drawn, and the gloves are off. It is no longer a mere contest between parties; it is now a Battle Royale — a historic confrontation between the ‘Urban Bandits’ who hijacked the system in 2023, and the ‘Political IDPs’ — the displaced patriots forced out of the corridors of power but not out of relevance.

Let’s be blunt. The so-called Urban Bandits are not reformers; they are political gangsters in agbada — powered by bullion vans, electoral manipulation, and Machiavellian deceit. They have no vision, only ambition. They rigged themselves into office, but not into the hearts of the people. Their leadership has birthed suffering, deepened insecurity, and turned hope into a currency of fraud.

On the other side stand the Political IDPs — those who were cast out not by failure, but by fraud. They are the true custodians of Nigeria’s democratic struggle. Men and women who have paid their dues in the fight for justice, equity, and development. They are political refugees only in form, not in influence. If anything, they have gained strength in exile.

And here’s why the Political IDPs will beat the Urban Bandits in 2027:

They Have the People’s Sympathy and Trust

The Urban Bandits climbed to power by deception. They promised “renewed hope,” but delivered renewed hardship. Fuel is unaffordable, the naira has collapsed, and food prices have become a daily affliction. Nigerians, now awake, remember who truly stood with them when it mattered. The Political IDPs are not tainted by this failure. They are seen as the robbed, not the robbers — and in 2027, the robbed will rise with the people behind them.

Unity of Purpose vs Greedy Fragmentation

The Urban Bandits are already imploding. Their house, is a house divided against itself — racked by infighting, betrayal, and competing godfathers. The so-called “renewed hope” was nothing but a resume for recycled cronies and unfit sycophants. On the other hand, the Political IDPs are uniting. Driven by a shared hunger for justice and a common pain, they are coming together — from Atiku to Obi, from Rotimi Amaechi to El-Rufai — not just to win, but to rescue.

Moral High Ground

The Urban Bandits used propaganda, fake bishops, and state machinery to silence truth. But 2027 will not be 2023. Nigerians now know who is who. The moral credentials of the Political IDPs may vary, but none of them wears the stench of ballot snatching, academic fraud, and identity theft. When moral bankruptcy becomes state policy, even the indifferent become revolutionaries.

The Power of the Youth

The Sorosoke Generation, and millions of disillusioned first-time voters from 2023 are not going away. If anything, they are getting angrier, louder, and more strategic. The Urban Bandits may have mocked their hashtags, but they will soon learn that hashtags grow into hurricanes. The Political IDPs, particularly with youth-inclusive coalitions, are positioned to harness this energy and translate frustration into votes.

The Economy is the Ultimate Campaign

No amount of propaganda can cover hunger. No PR can spin poverty. When salaries are worthless, businesses are folding, and hope is taxed, no amount of billboard worship or ‘thank you’ rallies can save you. The Urban Bandits have failed the economy, and Nigerians are counting every kobo. In contrast, the Political IDPs are armed with alternatives — not slogans.

International Backing is Quietly Shifting

The global community is watching. The embarrassment of the Tinubu presidency — from gaffes on the world stage to the opacity of his past — is not lost on foreign diplomats and partners. In private conversations, many now view 2023 as a mistake they hope Nigerians will correct in 2027. This sentiment will translate into less tolerance for rigging and more appetite for credible alternatives.

Conclusion: The Tables Are Turning.

In 2023, the Urban Bandits outwitted a divided opposition. But in 2027, it is no longer about wits — it is about will. The Political IDPs have suffered long enough. They have regrouped, retooled, and reawakened. Their pain has become purpose. Their exile has become a weapon. And their hunger — not for power, but for justice — is now shared by millions of Nigerians.

The Battle Royale is coming. And this time, it will not be fought in backroom deals or pre-recorded speeches. It will be fought in the streets, on the ballots, and in the hearts of the people.

And when the dust settles, history will remember that the Political IDPs rose — and the Urban Bandits fell.

Phrank Shaibu, is S.A Public Communication to the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

