2027: Benue journalists caution politicians against violence, divisive campaigns

The Conference of Benue Journalists (CBJ) has cautioned politicians, political parties and governorship aspirants in Benue State against hate speech, violent rhetoric and divisive campaigns ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The association warned that exploiting ethnic, religious and personal grievances for electoral advantage could heighten political tensions, threaten peaceful coexistence and undermine democratic participation in the state.

CBJ stated its position through its President, Dr Anule Emmanuel, in Abuja on Sunday, urging political actors to focus their campaigns on governance, accountability, policies and development rather than hostility and personal attacks.

It said, “Political competition should be about ideas, policies, leadership capacity and the future of Benue State, not the exploitation of ethnic, religious or other sentiments to gain electoral advantage.

“Those seeking public office must recognise that their words and actions carry consequences beyond election campaigns. They have a responsibility to promote unity, protect peaceful coexistence and demonstrate the maturity expected of people aspiring to lead.”

The warning comes amid growing political tension in Benue involving leading political actors and their supporters.

There have also been incidents of inter-party violence and threats. In September, the convoy of a presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Peter Obi, was reportedly blocked by youths along the Gboko-Makurdi road during a visit to Yelwata.

ALSO READ: Benue PDP guber candidate appeals to supporters after campaign materials burnt

The killing of an NDC ward chairman, Igbu Terhemen, in Makurdi later that month further heightened concerns over political security.

Recent exchanges between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over allegations of inflammatory political rhetoric have also highlighted the increasingly charged atmosphere ahead of the elections.

The journalists’ association said the 2027 elections should provide candidates and political parties with an opportunity to present their records, policy proposals and practical solutions to the development challenges confronting the state.

It acknowledged that political disagreements were inevitable in a democracy but stressed that such differences must be expressed within the bounds of civility, mutual respect and the rule of law.

CBJ also urged political parties, candidates, campaign organisations and their supporters to refrain from spreading unsubstantiated allegations, incitement and statements capable of provoking hostility among communities.

“Politicians and political leaders must take steps to discourage their supporters from using social media to spread divisive messages, misinformation or attacks on opponents,” it added.

The association further appealed to traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society organisations and other influential stakeholders to promote tolerance and encourage political actors to conduct their campaigns responsibly.

It also called on journalists to uphold accuracy, fairness and balance in their coverage of political activities, warning against allowing media platforms to be used to amplify hate speech and partisan propaganda.

CBJ maintained that the strength of democracy lay not in the intensity of political rivalry but in the ability of competing interests to engage in peaceful debate and accept the decision of the electorate.

The association reaffirmed its commitment to responsible public discourse and democratic values, insisting that the collective interest, peace and development of Benue State must take precedence over individual political ambitions.