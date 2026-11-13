2027: Bayelsa PDP directs members to mobilise support for Tinubu’s re-election

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State has directed its members to intensify efforts towards securing the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

The party also resolved to transfer full responsibility for the campaigns of its National Assembly candidates to the candidates themselves.

In a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Ikaebimo Mark, the party said its leadership would henceforth concentrate its efforts on coordinating a statewide campaign for President Tinubu’s re-election under the National Rainbow Coalition arrangement.

Mark disclosed that the decision was reached at the party’s regular State Working Committee meeting held on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

He explained that the resolution was in compliance with a directive from the party’s national leader, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, issued in consultation with the National Working Committee of the PDP.

According to him, all National Assembly candidates have consequently been directed to take full responsibility for their respective campaigns and intensify community-to-community engagements across the state.

He added that the candidates had been advised to proceed independently with their campaigns, as most of them had already been doing.

Mark, however, assured that the party would remain available to provide guidance and support whenever any of the National Assembly candidates required assistance.

Paulker Reaffirms Loyalty to PDP

In a related development, former Deputy Minority Whip of the 8th Senate and three-time senator representing Bayelsa Central, Senator Emmanuel Paulker, has reaffirmed his unwavering loyalty to the Peoples Democratic Party, declaring that he has no intention of leaving the party.

Paulker made the declaration when he received members of the State Working Committee and other party leaders, led by the state chairman, Hon. Chief Alabh George Turnah, at his residence in Yenagoa.

The former senator, who represented Bayelsa Central in the Senate from 2007 to 2019, reaffirmed his commitment to the PDP and assured party members of his readiness to contribute to its resurgence.

“Since 1998, I have not left the PDP for even a second. I will not leave this party,” he declared.

Paulker commended Turnah for what he described as his courageous and dynamic leadership of the party, assuring him of his unwavering commitment and support.

He also urged the party leadership to remain united and focused, carry all stakeholders along and pursue reconciliation despite the challenges confronting the party.

“My doors are open to you at all times. Hold firm; the party is in safe hands under your leadership, and I am with you all the way,” he said.

Expressing optimism about the party’s political future, Paulker said he was confident that the PDP would emerge stronger and regain power in Bayelsa State.

He urged party leaders and members to remain committed to its success, noting that many of the prominent political figures in Bayelsa State began their political careers under the platform of the PDP.