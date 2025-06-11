2027: Bayelsa PDP backs zoning of presidential ticket to south

The Bayelsa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has endorsed the call by concerned stakeholders across the country to zone the party’s 2027 presidential ticket to the Southern region of Nigeria.

In a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Derri Alasuote Wright, the party noted that the decision by stakeholders not only reflects a commitment to inclusiveness and fairness but also ensures that the PDP remains responsive to the aspirations of all Nigerians.

The Bayelsa PDP also reaffirmed its recognition of Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the National Secretary of the party, stating that the recent Supreme Court decision on the matter is “very clear and unambiguous.”

The statement further disclosed that the acting chairman of the state chapter, George Turnah, commended the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, alongside G5 members and former governors—Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi—for their strategic role in pushing the resolution forward.

According to Turnah, the recent meeting held in Abuja is a testament to Wike’s “unwavering love” for the PDP and his sustained efforts to uphold justice within the party. He added that Wike’s actions have “endeared him to all genuinely committed members of the Party nationwide.”

The statement read in part: “We fully endorse the resolutions reached at the meeting, and as a State Chapter, we stand by the recognition of Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the National Secretary of the PDP, and to state that there is no vacancy requiring any replacement whatsoever.

“Our party’s Constitution and the recent Supreme Court decision regarding the National Secretary issue are very clear and unambiguous in this regard.

“As a State Chapter, we stand united with the rest of our Eminent leaders and concerned stakeholders across the Federation in the decision to zone the Presidential ticket of our party for the upcoming 2027 elections to the Southern region.

“This strategic move does not just demonstrate our commitment to inclusivity and fairness. It also does ensure that our party remains attuned to the voices of all Nigerians.

“Bayelsa State PDP reaffirms its loyalty to the resolutions of this meeting and remains steadfast in its support for Nyesom Wike as our national leader, as well as our endorsement of Samuel Anyanwu as the National Secretary.

“Together, we will forge ahead with renewed vigour to restore the PDP to its rightful place as a beacon of hope and justice for our people and nation.”

