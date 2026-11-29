The Bauchi State Deputy Governor and Allied Peoples Movement (APM) senatorial candidate for Bauchi North, Rt. Hon. Auwal Mohammed Jatau, on Saturday flagged off his campaign in Azare, headquarters of Katagum Local Government Area.

At the event, Jatau received over 7,000 political defectors from various parties into the APM, in what the party described as a boost to its growing presence ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The campaign flag-off attracted a large crowd of party supporters, stakeholders and political loyalists from across the Bauchi North Senatorial District.

The new members, drawn from various political parties across the seven local government areas in the senatorial district, said their decision to join the APM was motivated by what they described as the developmental and infrastructural projects recorded in the zone under the present administration.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Auwal Mohammed said their decision to join the party demonstrated their confidence in the leadership and developmental direction of the present administration.

He explained that their decision followed an assessment of development projects and interventions across the senatorial district, adding that they believed aligning with the APM would provide an opportunity to sustain the gains recorded.

The spokesperson also pledged their collective commitment to mobilising support for the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Addressing the crowd, Jatau urged voters across Bauchi North to support the APM, describing the forthcoming election as an opportunity to consolidate the achievements of the present administration and sustain the delivery of democratic dividends to the people.

He assured the people that, if elected to represent the district at the National Assembly, he would remain accessible, responsive and committed to championing their interests.

Jatau pledged to be a strong voice for Bauchi North, promising to prioritise the needs and aspirations of the people, particularly in infrastructure, education, healthcare, economic empowerment and other critical sectors that affect their livelihoods.

The deputy governor also urged party supporters and the newly received members to remain united and committed to grassroots mobilisation, stressing the need for collective efforts to achieve the party’s objectives in 2027.

Several goodwill and solidarity messages were delivered at the campaign flag-off, with speakers calling on voters to support all APM candidates in the state in the 2027 general elections.