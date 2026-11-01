2027: Bauchi APM re-strategises for electoral victory

Ahead of the 2027 general elections and in a bold move to reposition for total victory, the ruling Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Bauchi State, on Sunday, held a high-powered strategic meeting aimed at harmonisation of its leadership.

The meeting, which was held at the Old Banquet Hall, Government House, Bauchi, followed last week’s dissolution of the State Working Committee of the party, leading to the constitution of a Caretaker Committee expected to produce a new harmonised SWC at the end of November 2026.

The meeting, which was presided over by the National Leader of the APM and Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, brought together critical stakeholders from across the 20 LGAs of the state.

Also in attendance were all APM candidates for the 2027 general elections, the Caretaker Committee leadership of the APM in Bauchi State, former State Working Committee members of both the Allied Peoples Movement and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Local Government Chairmen, and other party faithful.

The Governor, his Deputy, Rt Hon Mohammed Auwal Jatau, and other top government functionaries were in attendance.

Addressing the gathering, the National Organising Secretary of the APM and Director-General, APM Campaign Council, Alh Hamza Koshe Akuyam, said the stakeholders’ meeting was convened specifically to discuss harmonisation between the former leadership of the APM and the collapsed PDP structure that has now joined the party.

He stressed that it was with a view to establishing a united common front that will galvanise support for the victory of all APM candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

Akuyam commended Governor Bala Mohammed for his continuous support and deepened stakeholding in the party, and appealed to all relevant stakeholders to close ranks and unite for the overall victory of the APM.

He stressed that unity, discipline and collective sacrifice remain the only path to reclaiming Bauchi and delivering good governance to the people.

Bala Mohammed, in his remarks, stressed the importance of unity and commitment by all stakeholders in order to ensure that the APM won all the elective offices in the 2027 general elections.

He assured that, as National Leader of the APM, he is committed to ensuring victory at all levels, saying that, as it is, the APM has a huge electoral advantage over other political parties in the state and across the country.

Stakeholders at the meeting unanimously resolved to work as one family, assuring that the APM is now stronger, more united and ready to win across all levels in 2027.