2027: Bar INEC from accepting Jonathan’s name, Lawyer tells Court 

A lawyer, Mr. Johnmary Chukwukasi Jideobi, has approached the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, seeking an order to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from accepting or publishing the name of former President Goodluck Jonathan as a presidential candidate for the 2027 election under any political party.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2102/2025, Jideobi is also asking the court to issue a perpetual injunction restraining Jonathan from presenting himself to any political party for the purpose of contesting the 2027 presidential election.

The former President is listed as the 1st defendant, while INEC and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) are joined as the 2nd and 3rd defendants respectively.

The plaintiff urged the court to determine, “Whether in view of the combined provisions of the entirety of Sections 1(1), (2) & (3) and 137(3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended and their conflated interpretation, the 1st Defendant is eligible, under any circumstances [whatsoever] to contest for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria?”

Upon determination of the question, Jideobi is asking for several declarations, including that Jonathan is constitutionally ineligible to contest for or occupy the office of President, and that INEC lacks the power to accept or publish his name as a candidate for any presidential election, including that of 2027.

He also seeks “an order of perpetual injunction of this Honourable Court restraining the first Defendant (Goodluck Ebele Jonathan) from presenting himself to any political party in Nigeria for nomination as its candidate for the general election into the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria holding in 2027 and other years to come.”

Similarly, the plaintiff prayed the court for “an order of perpetual injunction of this Honourable Court restraining the 2nd Defendant (INEC) from either accepting from any political party in Nigeria the name of the 1st Defendant or publishing same as a candidate for election into the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria holding in 2027 and other years to come.”

He further requested “an order of this Honourable Court directing the 3rd Defendant (AGF) to ensure compliance with the decisions and orders of this court.”

In an affidavit supporting the suit, one Emmanuel Agida, who deposed to the facts on behalf of the plaintiff, stated that Jideobi, as an advocate of constitutionalism and the rule of law, brought the action in defence of constitutional provisions.

He contended that allowing Jonathan to contest and possibly win the 2027 presidential election, which would span from 2027 to 2031, would amount to exceeding the cumulative eight years permitted for any individual to serve as President under the 1999 Constitution.

