Paul Ibe, media adviser to former Vice-President and presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has questioned President Bola Tinubu’s message in Ibadan that Nigeria is on the path to prosperity.

In a statement on his X handle on Sunday, Ibe said the message sounded familiar and that Nigerians needed evidence of its fulfilment in their daily lives.

“President Bola Tinubu’s message in Ibadan that Nigeria is on the path to prosperity sounds painfully familiar. Nigerians have heard that promise repeatedly. What they need now is evidence of its fulfilment in their daily lives,” he said.

He said that after almost three and a half years in office, a President seeking re-election should be explaining how much better Nigerians were living under his leadership instead of asking citizens to endure today in the hope that relief would arrive tomorrow.

“Mr President, ‘soon’ is neither a delivery date nor a measure of achievement,” Ibe said, asking how long families must struggle to feed themselves and how long workers must watch transport, food and electricity bills swallow their wages.

He said claims of prosperity must be tested against the reality facing families, workers and businesses, adding that Nigerians could not feed their children with assurances or pay bills with applause from a campaign rally.

Ibe said that while productive investment was welcome, the Presidency’s reference to an agreement to reopen a vehicle assembly plant must translate into an operating factory, sustained employment and measurable economic benefits before it could bear the weight of the prosperity being advertised.

He said the same standard applied to infrastructure, noting that roads mattered, but so did the livelihoods of people who travelled on them.

On President Tinubu’s call for Nigerians to stay the course for their children and great-great-grandchildren, Ibe said children who were hungry today must survive and grow into that future.

“Nigerians have made sacrifices. The government owes them a clear account of what those sacrifices have delivered, who has benefited and when struggling households can expect meaningful relief,” he said.

Ibe also faulted President Tinubu’s accusation that the opposition wanted to take away what Nigerians had acquired, asking what struggling Nigerians were being asked to protect.

He said the opposition had every right to interrogate the President’s record and that citizens had the right to listen, compare and demand better.

“The prosperity Nigerians deserve must be visible in the food on their tables, the value of their wages, the survival of their businesses and the safety of their communities. After almost three and a half years, the burden is on President Tinubu to show results,” he added.