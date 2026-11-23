The Director of Media and Publicity of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Atiku Campaign Organisation, Hon. Kola Ologbodiyan, has disclosed that the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will reintroduce fuel subsidy if elected president in 2027, but under a production-based system rather than the former import-dependent arrangement.

He made this known on Monday in Lokoja ahead of Tuesday’s ADC presidential campaign rally scheduled to hold at the Muhammadu Buhari Civic Centre.

According to him, the proposed subsidy regime would be designed around domestic production, explaining that it would differ from the subsidy system previously operated through fuel imports.

He noted that the policy was intended to address some of the weaknesses associated with the previous subsidy regime while ensuring that Nigerians benefit from a production-driven petroleum sector.

The campaign spokesman also spoke on concerns over access to campaign venues and accommodation in states visited by the ADC campaign team.

He said the situation in Kogi State was different, noting that the state government had not prevented the campaign organisation from accessing hotels.

Ologbodiyan, however, said the campaign team had been asked to pay for the venue it requested for its rally in the state.

He alleged that the situation was different in some other states, citing Sokoto State as an example, where he said the campaign organisation had yet to secure accommodation for its team.

He warned that attempts to restrict political activities could create tensions capable of pushing the country towards anarchy, describing Atiku as a committed democrat.

Ologbodiyan also dismissed reports that Atiku could withdraw from the 2027 presidential race, insisting that there was no agreement requiring the former vice-president to step down.

“There is no agreement anywhere that Atiku will withdraw,” he said.

He expressed optimism that the Lokoja rally would attract a large turnout, urging ADC supporters and residents of Kogi State to come out and welcome Atiku.

The rally is expected to form part of the ADC’s wider mobilisation campaign ahead of the 2027 presidential election.