The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate and former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is expected to visit Jigawa State on Friday, November 27, to launch the party’s presidential and governorship campaigns ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Atiku is expected to formally present the ADC flags to the party’s governorship candidate, Senator Sabo Muhammad Nakudu, and other candidates seeking elective positions in the state.

The planned visit was disclosed in a statement issued by Comrade Mati Ali, media aide to the ADC governorship candidate.

According to the statement, Nakudu announced Atiku’s visit during the inauguration of an ADC campaign office at Jiboga Political Ward in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area. The office was donated by a party chieftain, Alhaji Isyaku Abdullahi Jiboga.

The ADC candidate has thrown a political challenge to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), urging supporters to mobilise massively for Atiku’s visit, with the determination to surpass the crowds recorded during his visits to Sokoto, Kebbi, Bauchi and Yobe states.

Nakudu also launched a fresh attack on the APC-led Federal Government over rising petrol prices and worsening economic hardship, accusing the government of failing to ease the burden on ordinary Nigerians.

He expressed confidence that an ADC-led government in 2027 would revive the economy and improve the living conditions of vulnerable Nigerians.

The governorship candidate attributed the massive turnout at the campaign office inauguration to the growing acceptance of the ADC in Jigawa and thanked party supporters for voluntarily attending the event.

He further commended Jiboga for donating the campaign office, promising that the facility would be put to effective use in strengthening the party’s political activities.

In his remarks, Jiboga described the donation as the first phase of his commitment to supporting the ADC and Nakudu’s governorship ambition.

He alleged that his decision to defect to the ADC had attracted threats from political opponents but vowed not to succumb to intimidation.

The political gathering also witnessed the defection of Mallam Shugaba Jinjiri Dangoli, a political associate of the Secretary to the Jigawa State Government, Alhaji Bala Ibrahim Birnin Kudu, alongside his supporters.

In recognition of his contribution to the party, Jiboga was presented with a Certificate of Excellence by the Chairman of Nakudu Network, Comrade Tasiu Abdullahi Gumel.