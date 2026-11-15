2027: Atiku takes security, hope message to Yobe

…campaign continues despite denial of venues

The former Vice President and African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday, said he took a message of security, opportunity and hope to Yobe State.

Atiku disclosed this in a post on his official X handle, where he said his campaign was focused on addressing the concerns of residents.

“Yobe, I am here. I come with a message of security, opportunity, and hope for every home in this great state,” he wrote.

In a separate post, Atiku announced the opening of the ADC presidential campaign office in Azare, Bauchi State, expressing appreciation to residents for their reception.

“Today, I opened our presidential campaign office in Azare, Bauchi State, and I am grateful to the people of Azare for the warmth with which they received us,” he said.

The former vice president identified the rising cost of food, fuel and transportation, as well as insecurity, as major challenges facing Nigerians.

“Our people are struggling with the high cost of food, fuel, and transport, and with the insecurity that threatens their livelihoods. I will work to end insecurity, create opportunity for our young people, and make Nigeria affordable again,” he said.

Atiku also pledged to resume oil exploration at the Kolmani oil field, saying the project would generate revenue and employment opportunities.

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“I will also resume oil exploration at the Kolmani oil field, so that the wealth beneath our soil creates new revenue and jobs, and brings lasting prosperity to Bauchi, the North-East, and Nigeria as a whole,” he added.

Meanwhile, his running mate, Rotimi Amaechi, said the ADC campaign would continue despite what he described as the denial of venues for campaign activities in Yobe State.

Amaechi, in a post on his X handle, said the campaign would take its activities to the streets where access to venues was denied.

“They should continue to deny us venue, we’ll turn the streets to our venue anywhere in the country, and this has been magnificent everywhere we have gone. It is a warning to the authorities, that the people want their own President, and the President that the people want is Atiku!” Amaechi said.