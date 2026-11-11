2027: Atiku not threat to Tinubu’s potential success across 36 states — Senator Adeyeye

The Chairman of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Senator Dayo Adeyeye, has declared that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) poses no serious threat to President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027, predicting that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will win all 36 states of the federation.

Adeyeye, who is also the National Chairman of the South-West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA), said the ADC lacked the political structure, grassroots influence and electoral strength to challenge the APC, insisting that its presidential candidate, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, had no strong political base even in his home state of Adamawa.

Speaking with journalists in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, on Wednesday on the emerging political landscape ahead of the 2027 general election, Adeyeye dismissed suggestions that the APC was apprehensive about the opposition, describing such claims as unfounded.

He said the ADC had yet to demonstrate sufficient political strength at the state and National Assembly levels to pose a credible challenge to the ruling party.

“How can the APC be afraid of anything with the political atmosphere we have now? I said over three months ago that President Tinubu was likely to win all the 36 states, and I am becoming increasingly convinced that it will happen.

“ADC is a party without a governor in any of the 36 states. How many members does it have in the National Assembly? How many state assemblies does it control? You cannot compare a party without a demonstrable political structure with the APC,” he said.

The former senator argued that Atiku’s political difficulties were compounded by the absence of strong backing from his home state, alleging that neither the Adamawa State Governor nor prominent political figures in the state had demonstrated substantial support for his presidential ambition.

“Atiku is from Adamawa, but the governor of his state is not supporting him. The legislature in the state has not witnessed any significant movement to the ADC. How do you intend to challenge and defeat an incumbent president when you cannot establish a formidable political base in your own state?” he asked.

Adeyeye explained that SWAGA was established to consolidate President Tinubu’s political base in the South-West, stressing that a strong home support system was essential for any presidential candidate seeking national acceptance.

He maintained that Tinubu had built a formidable political foundation across the South-West, adding that the President’s support base had continued to expand beyond the region.

Defending the Tinubu administration’s economic policies, Adeyeye acknowledged the economic difficulties confronting Nigerians but argued that the removal of fuel subsidy and the unification of the foreign exchange market had prevented the country from sliding into a deeper economic crisis.

According to him, Nigeria was already facing an unsustainable fiscal situation before Tinubu assumed office in May 2023, with dwindling resources, fuel scarcity and a subsidy regime that had become increasingly difficult to finance.

He recalled the period of prolonged fuel queues and the activities of black-market operators, arguing that although petrol prices had increased, Nigerians now had greater access to the product without the prolonged scarcity that characterised previous years.

Adeyeye also defended the administration’s economic reforms, saying they had restored greater transparency to the foreign exchange market and reduced opportunities for arbitrage by politically connected individuals.

He said the reforms had also strengthened the financial capacity of state governments to meet their obligations, particularly the payment of salaries, pensions and gratuities.

The NPA Chairman further cited the Federal Government’s student loan scheme and improved funding for universities as evidence of the administration’s commitment to easing the burden on households and strengthening the education sector.

Drawing from his experience as a former Pro-Chancellor of the Ekiti State University, Adeyeye commended Tinubu for addressing some of the longstanding funding challenges in the university system, arguing that improved remuneration and funding had helped restore industrial peace.

He noted that Nigerian students had suffered years of disruption caused by recurrent strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), adding that sustained academic stability was critical to the country’s future.

Adeyeye, who expressed confidence in Tinubu’s re-election prospects, said he was prepared to campaign across the country to secure a renewed mandate for the President.

“I am absolutely confident and ready to campaign anywhere for Tinubu. I believe he deserves massive support in the 2027 election, and I predict that he will win in all the states of the federation,” he said.

On whether the performance of APC governors would influence the President’s electoral fortunes, Adeyeye said he was not in a position to assess the performance of governors across the country but expressed the belief that voters would distinguish between the performance of state administrations and that of the Federal Government.

He argued that the increased financial allocations available to state governments had enabled many governors to perform better than their predecessors, adding that the President’s re-election prospects should be assessed independently of the political fortunes of individual state governors.