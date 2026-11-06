2027: Atiku must be on the ballot – ADC chieftain

Barrister Kenneth Imansuangbon, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former governorship aspirant in Edo, has fired back at the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, declaring that heaven will come down if former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is stopped from contesting the 2027 presidential election.

Imansuangbon spoke on Friday on Channels Television’s Politics Today, programme, in a segment on “Atiku Nullification And 2027 Presidential Race.”

He was reacting to Keyamo’s statement earlier on Friday that “Heavens WILL NOT FALL if a certain Atiku Abubakar is not on the ballot in 2027.”

“Heaven will come down, Atiku must be on the ballot. You cannot remove the choice of the Nigerian people through the backdoor and expect Nigerians to keep quiet,” he said.

The ADC chieftain condemned in strong terms the judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja presided over by Justice Peter Lifu, which on Thursday nullified the David Mark-led leadership of the ADC and the process through which Atiku emerged as the party’s presidential candidate.

He described the ruling as despicable, unacceptable, and against the rule of law.

“This judgment is a booby trap that won’t catch anything. It is a desperate attempt to cripple the opposition and set Nigeria on fire. Don’t set Nigeria on fire,” Imansuangbon said.

He insisted that the attempt to prevent the ADC from participating in the 2027 general elections was bound to fail, and urged the Court of Appeal to do the needful by overturning the judgment.

“We still have a few credible judges at the Supreme Court. The attempt to keep ADC off the ballot will fail. The country belongs to all of us, and what matters most is the Nigerian people,” he said.

He added that Atiku will appeal the decision, will remain on the ballot, and will win, because Nigerians are tired of the current administration.

“Atiku is the candidate who can rescue this country from the downward trend under the Tinubu presidency,” he stated.

Imansuangbon also took a swipe at President Bola Tinubu, accusing him of being clueless in handling the affairs of the nation.

He said the Tinubu administration has failed to address the worsening insecurity, hunger and hardship facing Nigerians, despite all the promises made before the 2023 election.

According to him, Nigerians were sold a story of renewed hope, but what they have gotten is renewed hardship.

Drawing a comparison between the two administrations, Imansuangbon said former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was better than Tinubu’s administration.

Recalling his experience in the 1990s and comparing Nigeria’s current security situation under President Tinubu to that under former President Buhari, he argued that things have gone from bad to worse.

“Under Buhari, we complained. Under Tinubu, it is worse. Insecurity, hunger, fuel price, cost of living, everything has gone up. Nigerians are tired,” he said.

He called on the international community to urgently intervene to safeguard Nigeria’s democracy, alleging that the judiciary was being subjected to political pressure under the Tinubu administration.

He warned that any attempt to stop Atiku and the ADC will plunge Nigeria into chaos and anarchy.