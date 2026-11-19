Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disclose and submit to independent scrutiny any Artificial Intelligence system it plans to use in processing polling unit results for the 2027 general elections.

Reacting on Thursday through his Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said Nigerians must know whether a machine will be allowed to delay, reject or interfere with transmission of votes.

Atiku said he had written to the INEC Chairman on behalf of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and allied stakeholders to demand algorithmic transparency, independent audit and clear rules for human oversight.

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He said the demand followed INEC’s announced integration of AI and intelligent document processing into the route between its Data Verification and Authentication System, BVAS, and the INEC Result Viewing portal, IReV.

“INEC cannot ask Nigerians to trust a system whose rules they are forbidden to see. If an algorithm can flag a polling unit result sheet, the public deserves to know what triggers that flag, who set the threshold, who can change it and what happens to the result afterward,” Atiku said.

He said a valid result sheet photographed in poor light or bearing unfamiliar handwriting must not be held back because a machine fails to recognise it.

Atiku asked INEC to publish the system’s technical and operational framework, including sources of its training data, criteria used to flag discrepancies and identities of its developers and vendors.

He demanded that independent cybersecurity experts, political party technology representatives and civil society technologists be given access to the source code, training data and decision logs for audit before the nationwide mock accreditation scheduled for November 28, 2026.

He also asked INEC to publish a clear procedure for every result sheet flagged by the system, including who reviews it, how the decision is recorded, how parties are notified and how an error can be challenged.

“AI must remain an administrative aid under human supervision. It must have no automated power to delete, alter or permanently block a result,” he said.

Atiku said INEC must reaffirm the legal status of the physical Form EC8A completed and signed at the polling unit and explain how it will resolve any conflict between that document and an AI assessment.

He further demanded real-time monitoring access for political parties through a dashboard or observer interface to detect unusual patterns of flagging, delays, or blocked uploads during elections.

He called on the National Assembly to summon INEC leadership and its ICT Directorate for public answers on the system’s design, safeguards and audit arrangements.

He urged election observers and international partners to pay attention to digital handling of results, and advised voters to lawfully document results as announced at polling units.