Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has appointed Hon. Bashir Adamu Kazaure as the Jigawa State Coordinator of his 2027 Presidential Campaign Council.

The appointment, which takes immediate effect, was conveyed in a letter signed by the Chairman of the Atiku Abubakar 2027 ADC Presidential Campaign Council, Kashim Ibrahim Imam.

According to the letter, Jumbo is expected to lead the presidential campaign in Jigawa State in collaboration with the party’s state structures and support groups.

His responsibilities include organising and coordinating mobilisation across the 27 local government areas, wards and polling units, as well as working with the various directorates of the Presidential Campaign Council on rallies, grassroots mobilisation and protection of votes.

The letter further stated that the newly appointed coordinator would work under the direction of the Presidential Campaign Council with the support of deputy state coordinators.

It also charged him to maintain strict confidentiality in the discharge of his responsibilities and uphold the integrity and reputation of the party and the campaign.

ALSO READ:FG fixes Jan 5 for payments of YEIDEP beneficiary, directs banks to issue ATM cards

Kazaure was requested to signify his acceptance of the appointment by completing and returning the accompanying acceptance form within seven days of the letter’s date.

The campaign council congratulated him on the appointment and expressed confidence in his commitment to the task of mobilising support for Atiku Abubakar’s presidential ambition in the 2027 general elections.