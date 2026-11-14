2027: ASUU bars officials from endorsing candidates, political parties

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has warned its officials against using the union’s name or platform to campaign for political candidates or parties ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The union said it would maintain a neutral position in the forthcoming elections, stressing that its leadership would not align with any political party or individual seeking elective office.

ASUU President, Prof. Christopher Piwuna, gave the warning on Thursday during the union’s 2026 Heroes’ Day celebration in Abuja.

According to Arise News, Piwuna said the union’s position remained that of political neutrality, adding that no member had the authority to present personal political interests as the collective position of ASUU.

He explained that although members were free to exercise their constitutional rights by voting and participating in political activities, they must not use their official positions to promote any candidate or political party on behalf of the union.

Piwuna said, “Members remained free to exercise their constitutional rights to vote and participate in the electoral process but must not portray their personal political preferences as the union’s position.

“As far as the 2027 elections are concerned, we will not ask our members to abdicate their constitutional right to vote or participate in the process.

“However, no member of our union has permission to use the name of ASUU to support any candidate or political party.

“We remain apolitical, and we are not supporting any candidate. Any official of our union found hobnobbing with political parties or individuals in a manner that compromises this position will face action because our leaders are supposed to lead by example.”

The ASUU president further maintained that the union would not endorse anyone contesting for political office, irrespective of the party or level of government involved.

He reiterated that the restriction applied to all political candidates and was not limited to a particular party or election.

“ASUU is not supporting any political party. I repeat, ASUU is not supporting any individual standing for election anywhere, today, tomorrow or the day after. We remain apolitical,” he added.

The warning comes as political activities begin to gather momentum ahead of the 2027 general elections, with political parties and potential candidates intensifying preparations.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad, praised ASUU for its role in advancing Nigeria’s university education system.

Ahmad acknowledged the union’s sustained advocacy for improved university funding, better welfare for academic staff and higher standards in tertiary education.

She also said the renegotiated agreement between ASUU and the Federal Government reflected the government’s commitment to addressing lecturers’ concerns, strengthening industrial relations and improving teaching, research and learning across universities.