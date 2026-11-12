2027: Assess Tinubu by his performance, Shettima tells Edo electorate

Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has challenged prospective voters in Edo State to judge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the basis of visible federal presence in the South-South state.

The Vice President made the declaration on Thursday at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, venue of the presidential rally held in Benin, the Edo State capital.

Shettima told the gathering of All Progressives Congress (APC) faithful that the Tinubu administration had touched lives in the last three years through landmark improvements in physical infrastructure, the upgrade of health facilities, increased power generation and transmission and sustained assistance to farmers, among others.

He said:“When we came to you four years ago, we assured you that we could not bridge our nation’s infrastructure deficit without carrying Edo State along. We have not abandoned that pledge. We are determined to build roads on which a trader and aggregate could no longer lose money to delays.

“This is why we have begun work to dualize the roads to Ekpoma, Auchi, and Okene. This is why emergency repairs are also underway on the roads from Benin to Asaba to Sapele. You have every right to hold us to our word until you can travel these roads in comfort.

“Good people of Edo State, we have heard your calls for the revival of industries in your state. We also know that industry cannot thrive without reliable energy. Today, we are proud to say that gas now flows through the completed Obiapu-Oberikon-Oben pipeline.

“New transmission lines can carry an additional 600 megawatts onto the national grid. We have also commissioned the Amopi substation and solar mini-grids.. Edo now regulates its infrastructure electricity market while a proposed condensate refinery has entered the state.

“We remain committed to see this investment be approved. Our attention to health care needs is reflected in our support for institutions such as the University of Benin Teaching Hospital which now offers radiotherapy to cancer patients and subsidiary dialysis for any human patient. We have also prioritized improvements at the World Specialist Teaching Hospital and the National Obstetric and Stool Center.

“This is in addition to our support for 158 public health facilities across Edo through the Bevec Health Care Pavilion pump. We are also investing in your educational institutions and the people who sustain them.

“We have allocated subsidized fertilizers to your farmers and we are training farmers and entrepreneurs and building their sons and daughters in vocational programs through the National Directorate of Employment. We are providing business grants and financial assistance to vulnerable citizens and communities affected by disasters. We have also improved the remuneration of our armed forces and prioritized their operational capabilities alongside those of other security agencies in cognition of your need for safety and protection.”

Shettima concluded that he was confident that the achievements of the Tinubu administration would earn him votes in Edo State.

“These are some of the reasons we have returned to you with confidence. We have also listened to demand that the historical treasures of Benin be returned to their rightful home. We have seen progress in this regard with Cambridge and Sweden transferring ownership of Benin treasures to Nigeria.

“We honor His Royal Majesty Ewuare II and all those who sustain this demand across generations. My good people of Edo, some work has been completed, some is underway. Other commitments remain before us.

“His Excellency. Governor Monday Okpebholo has made the APC proud. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has stood with him and supported his efforts to serve your interests. We ask that our stewardship be judged by the lives our decisions have taught and the work we are determined to complete.

“We have come this far with your trust and we seek your mandate to finish the work we have begun.”

In his remarks, the Director-General of the APC-PCC, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, delved into the security challenge and maintained that the present administration had taken proactive measures to address it.

Like earlier speakers, Yari said a vote for Tinubu would afford the APC another opportunity to consolidate its achievements and keep the economy on track for growth.

“Edo people, President of Nigeria is your President, not because he came from the southern part of the country, but he has Edo in his heart. Your Governor has mentioned a lot of what has been done. Adams Oshimole has mentioned a lot of what has been done in Edo state.

“Therefore, we are asking Edo people to come out on 16th of January to vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to become the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Edo people, do you promise you are going to do that? Mr. President, Edo people has given their commitment. Mr. President, we have launched our manifesto and in Jigawa state, the first item on the agenda is saving lives and communities. “

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, declared that all the states in the South-South region, not only Edo, would cast their votes for President Tinubu and all candidates of the ruling party seeking elective offices next year.

“Why will Edo not return President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to office? Not just the love he has for the state. Edo State happens to have been the pioneer ACN state in the South-South part of Nigeria. From Edo today, all the states of the South-South are now APC.

“All the states of the South-South are now APC. Your Excellency, the vice-president, I want you to know that this is my zone and we have resolved in this zone that no other zone in Nigeria will beat this zone. “We will vote massively for the president come 16th of January 2027.

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“We will beat other zones. If care is not taken, we may even beat your zone, the North East Zone of the country. We will vote even against all odds.

“I want you to know that President Bola Tinubu has no competitor, no competitor equally in the whole of the South-South and why not? We are grateful for the Lagos- Calabar Highway. We had that as a dream but it never came to fruition until he came to office. He has even added another 100 kilometers to cover the entirety of Edo and Edo people are very grateful.

“The reason is because the president believes in true federalism and every money that comes into the federation account, he is ensuring that he distributes it in accordance with the constitution. So today all the states in the country are not owing salaries.

“All the states in the country are not owing workers. All the states in the country are able to do projects, tangible projects for people to see. Let me thank the president and thank you for coming here.

“This is just to come and tell the people of Edo, thank you for the last time and thank you for the one of January. The last time I came here, I must admit, this was not the stadium we used. The then government of Edo State did not give us this stadium. “