The build up to the 2027 elections has been marred by renewed violence in many parts of the country. It is not something to be proud of as a Nigerian. It is also not heartwarming seeing a rehash of our sour political past. We have sadly relapsed into that era when Nigerians would see the need to go out to vote but wouldn’t see the need to go out and get maimed. Eligible Nigerians of that era were afraid for themselves and their children. They were worried that some kind of evil children of evil political machinations might descend on them. Parents still carry the scar of killed children who went for national service but came back in caskets. That era, elections in Nigeria were “do or die.”

People from all walks of life, except for the usual suspects who have filled their stomachs, lacked the courage to unfurl on the political scene. Their skills got rotten inside of them… In that era, courageous Nigerians, especially those who were not in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) labelled the party and its members as purveyors of violence. It stuck and created the carefully curated impression that the party was the devil, especially when Nigeria’s Fourth Republic was finding its feet. And then, there was the ‘do or die’ rhetoric.

Do or die in literal terms means that there are no middle grounds. It is succeed-or-perish-in-the-attempt, just like foes do in old Chinese movies. In relation to the Nigerian political lexicon, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo owns the words “do or die.” They were the words he spoke in desperation, in Abeokuta, Ogun State during a political event in the build-up to the 2007 general election. He said he saw a Nigeria that was spiralling out of the control of his government and the supposedly invincible PDP. He saw power drifting away from the grasp of his once beloved political party into the dark rudderlessness that has come full circle in today’s Nigeria.

Obasanjo’s do or die was in our cringing faces much more than the British left us with the phrase. The British military attribute it to Robert Burns in his 1793 poem, Scots Wha Hae (Let us do, or die!). The phrase is also traced to Alfred, Lord Tennyson’s 1854 poem The Charge of the Light Brigade. “Theirs not to reason why. Theirs but to do and die.” So, regardless of the reason why, it has to be do or die for Obasanjo and his PDP.

As the second and final term of his administration arrived at its denouement, and while he frantically campaigned for ailing Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, he had said: “I will campaign. This election is a do-or-die affair for me and the PDP. This coming election is a matter of life and death for the PDP and Nigeria.” This might not be the origin of do or die politics and elections in Nigeria, but it stands as the latest reminder of how not to prepare for elections.

Its context was, however, different from the “do or die” Curtis James Jackson III gave a few years earlier. Rap icon, Curtis Jackson III, who became known worldwide as 50 Cent, adopted the stage name once used by Kelvin Martin, a notorious robber in Brooklyn, New York. 50 Cent made a film in 2005 through which he told a story that compromise or retreat are out of the considerations in the quest for survival. He titled the flick ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’. Hip hop and rap music fans know that the film was a follow-up on his hugely successful debut album of the same title. The album, Get Rich or Die Tryin, was released in 2003 when Chief Obasanjo won a second term as Nigerian president. He got rich and didn’t die trying.

In 2007, 50 Cent made a film with the same title. By that time, Chief Obasanjo had started campaigning for Umaru Yar’Adua to succeed him as the president of Nigeria. There might not be correlations, but the desperation to remain afloat in the pool of power was real for the two very distinct and far-removed entities. Well, both were already very successful in their respective fields of influence; but one needed to bequeath a successor while the other only needed to tell the story of his survival. However, there is survival by any means possible in the equation.

Survival in itself is a good thing. It is the instinct every creature is imbued with. But survival through the means these men espoused is bad. It is not a healthy example for individuals or the community. Unfortunately, it now looks like what Chief Obasanjo gave Nigeria in 2007 is something our ruling political class of today is resorting to. And, in 2026, we seem to have arrived at the point of confronting another do-or-die situation. If this was not so, why would there be so much violence in the build up to the 2027 elections? What this shows is that we have, somehow, receded 20 years in our hectic march through debilitating odds towards a truly democratic (or civilian) rule.

There would have been better ways to advertise hope. There should be better ways to feed us with renewed hope in democracy and in the electoral process. Hope, as things stand today in the Nigerian politicking and preparation for elections, is dying fast. Hope has lost grounds to violence, which is rapidly engulfing the polity. Violence is not how to renew Nigerians’ hope in a better country. Rather it is dragging people away to despair – despair in the polity and despair in the country’s leadership.

I think what we need right now is how to renew our hope against violent campaigns and an electoral umpire that appears desperate to please some powers other than the Nigerian people. Could there be confidence in a situation in which perpetrators of violence are named and the named people continue in their unfettered reign?

Delta and Edo states have become the epicentres of deadly politicking. There is a Sheriff in Delta State. He is not acting like he does not know about the descent to anarchy under his watch. Edo’s Okpebholo is talking while violence is festering in his state. They have abandoned their states to their fates under the siege of political thugs. Charles Aniagwu has been labouring hard to make sense of the sustained violence, but he knows that deflecting the real issue will not augur well for the citizens of the state in the long run.

While Edo, Ekiti and Delta states are the current champions in bad examples, their governments are not acting like there is anything to be ashamed of. These states are seriously helping Nigerians to renew their memories of Obasanjo’s 2007 desperation and do-or-die. The Federal Government too has mostly been paying lip service to bringing political violence under control. These are reminders of Nigeria of 20 years ago – some sad memories Nigeria should have outgrown, given the advancement in technology and the modernity in organisation of elections by bigger democracies.

Does one need to wonder so deeply why it is so difficult (and perhaps, impossible) to prosecute known perpetrators of violence across the country, and their unknown sponsors and accomplices? For those who might not know, and are still wondering why, an observation by the late Pete (Peter Uwadiegwu Ogugua) Edochie should give them a profound insight. He said in a 2014 interview he granted Saturday Tribune: “I was sitting with a politician, and another politician on TV was screaming: ‘If I get the people who stole this money, I will not only sack them, I will prosecute them.’ And the politician by my side said ‘Nonsense! He took the money. I was there.”

We must then use our tongues to count our teeth. This season of renewed violence fits into the picture painted by Pete Edochie. It also redecorates the fading picture painted by the late President Umaru Yar’Adua, who admitted that the election which brought him to power was flawed. Something must renew our hope.