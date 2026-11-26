The Arewa Think Tank has formally endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for re-election in 2027 and Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, for a second term, declaring that the organisation will mobilise its grassroots structures across Northern Nigeria in support of both leaders.

The Convener of Arewa Think Tank, Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu, made the declaration on Thursday while delivering his opening address at the formal endorsement ceremony themed, “Our Diversity, Our Strength: Endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Uba Sani.”

He said the endorsement was not merely a political declaration but an expression of confidence in the leadership of the two officeholders and a commitment to their continuity in government.

According to him, Arewa Think Tank’s decision was informed by its assessment of their leadership, policies, development initiatives, and commitment to national and regional development.

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“Today’s occasion represents more than a political endorsement. It is a declaration of confidence, a demonstration of collective responsibility and an expression of our determination to contribute meaningfully to the political and developmental future of our country,” he said.

Explaining the philosophy behind the organisation’s activities, Yakubu described Arewa Think Tank as a network of intellectuals committed to generating ideas and shaping policies for Nigeria, its regions, states and communities.

“For proper understanding of our group, I want to inform you that Arewa Think Tank is a group of intellectuals that think and shape ideas of our dear country, Nigeria, its regions, states and communities.

“Ours is not just a name in pronunciation; it is a name in meaning and in deed,” he stated.

The convener disclosed that the organisation had built a grassroots network over the last three years, comprising artisans, mechanics, transport workers, market women, small-scale entrepreneurs, young people and other groups across Northern Nigeria.

He maintained that the endorsement was backed by an organised support base rather than a gathering assembled solely for political purposes.

“We did not wake up yesterday and decide to assemble people for a political event. The people gathered here and the wider network we represent, are individuals and groups with whom we have maintained relationships, engagements and collaborations over the years,” he said.

Yakubu further expressed confidence in the organisation’s capacity to reach millions of potential supporters through its structures across the North, adding that its engagement would extend beyond election periods.

He said the presence of supporters with their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) at the event demonstrated their commitment to democratic participation.

As part of its mobilisation and public communication strategy ahead of the 2027 elections, the convener announced plans to establish a network of approximately 3,000 social media communicators and influencers across the three geopolitical zones of Northern Nigeria.

He explained that the proposed structure would comprise 1,000 communicators each in the North-West, North-East and North-Central zones.

According to him, the network would be responsible for communicating government policies, programmes and achievements, addressing misinformation and promoting constructive public engagement.

“We believe that the political conversation in our country should be guided by facts, verifiable information and constructive criticism rather than insults, falsehood and deliberate misrepresentation,” he said.

Yakubu, however, stressed that the initiative would operate with responsibility, accuracy and respect for democratic differences.

On the administration of President Tinubu, he acknowledged the economic difficulties confronting Nigerians but argued that ongoing reforms and development programmes required sustained attention.

He said the organisation appreciated the Federal Government’s interventions and investments in infrastructure, transportation, education, healthcare and economic development, particularly projects with implications for Northern Nigeria.

Among the projects he highlighted were the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano highway, Kaduna-Kano railway development, investments in the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna and the Kaduna-Kano-Jigawa-Katsina-Maradi Railway Project.

He described the railway initiative as an important investment with the potential to improve transportation, agriculture, commerce and regional economic integration.

“Transportation infrastructure is not simply about moving people; it is about moving economic opportunities,” he said.

The Arewa Think Tank convener also commended the Federal Government’s efforts towards the revival of Ajaokuta Steel, describing the project as critical to Nigeria’s industrialisation, manufacturing capacity and economic independence.

“A functional Ajaokuta will create opportunities for industries, strengthen our manufacturing capacity and reduce dependence on imported steel products.

“A working Ajaokuta is a working Nigeria,” he declared.

While acknowledging the challenges associated with the current economic situation, Yakubu urged the Federal Government to intensify efforts to ease the hardship faced by ordinary Nigerians.

He maintained that supporting the administration did not mean abandoning constructive criticism or accountability.

“Our support should not be interpreted as an argument that government policies must never be questioned. Rather, we believe that constructive engagement, accountability and sustained development are essential to building a stronger Nigeria,” he said.

On Kaduna State, Yakubu said Governor Uba Sani deserved another opportunity to consolidate his administration’s programmes, particularly in the areas of peace, security, infrastructure, education, healthcare, economic development and social inclusion.

He also expressed appreciation to the governor for providing an enabling environment and encouragement for the growth and activities of Arewa Think Tank.