2027: Arewa community in Delta defects to APC, declares support for Tinubu, Oborevwvori

Members of the Arewa community in Delta State have defected en masse from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

At an enlarged meeting of the community in Asaba on Thursday, the members passed a vote of confidence and endorsed Rt. Honourable Sheriff Oborevwori as Governor of the state, along with President Bola Tinubu for re-election in 2027.

The members advised their northern counterparts to wait for the presidential slot until 2031, after Tinubu completes his second tenure.

Addressing Arewa members drawn from the 25 local government areas of the state, Chairman of the group and Chairman of the Delta State Muslim Welfare Board, Alhaji Awalu Tukur, said:

“We believe in leadership, and our leaders Sheriff Oborevwori and Ifeanyi Okowa have moved to APC, so we have no choice but to move with them.

“They are leaders, and we have been their followers, so we moved together with them today.

“The leadership of our community in Delta State is all represented in today’s enlarged meeting, and here we unanimously agree to officially move to APC.

“Normally, the major political parties are two. We were in PDP before, and some of us were in APC, so we who were in PDP have come together, and we are now in APC.

“Wherever Sheriff goes, we go. Wherever Okowa goes, we go. We have been with them, and we will continue to be with them. Wherever they step, we put our foot there.

“They have been tested and trusted; they have never disappointed us.

“And when you look, we have never had it so good. As of now, I can tell you, we have more than 10 aides in this government of Delta State. Many of us have been appointed to different offices, ranging from Special Assistant to the Governor, Senior Special Assistants, Board Chairmen, and members. We have councillors in the State.”

The members commended the President for his extensive network of roads across the country, particularly the Calabar-Lagos coastal highway.

They also praised Oborevwori for transforming Delta into a construction hub and receiving numerous honours for good governance.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE