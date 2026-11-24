Former Minister of Interior and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rauf Aregbesola, has criticised the Nigeria Police Force and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over rising electoral violence in the country, warning that poor election management and failure to hold perpetrators accountable could undermine the credibility of the 2027 general elections.

Aregbesola expressed concern over what he described as the inability of security operatives to prevent political violence, alleging that police officers had, on some occasions, watched as suspected political thugs attacked members of his campaign team.

He spoke in Abuja on Tuesday at a high-level security meeting involving the police, INEC and political party leaders.

Recounting incidents during the 2023 electioneering campaign, Aregbesola said his convoy was attacked in the presence of armed police officers who allegedly failed to intervene.

He said he personally witnessed two separate incidents in which policemen stationed only a few metres away did nothing to stop the attacks.

According to him, some members of his team, including himself, were assaulted while the officers watched without taking action.

Aregbesola said such incidents raised questions about the commitment and operational capacity of the police to protect citizens and enforce the law during elections.

He, however, commended the police and other security agencies for maintaining order during the recent Osun State governorship election, noting that no injuries were reported during the process.

Despite this, the former minister expressed concern over the alleged failure of the police to prosecute suspects arrested in connection with electoral violence during the election, several months after the polls.

He also questioned why violence continued to characterise elections in parts of the country, insisting that democratic contests should not expose citizens to attacks simply because they support different political parties.

Aregbesola further argued that electoral credibility was closely linked to the security situation, warning that delayed results, poor election management and doubts about the integrity of the process could trigger violence.

He called for the effective deployment of technology to ensure faster transmission and announcement of election results, stressing that prolonged delays in the collation process could create tension and suspicion.

He maintained that a transparent, credible and seamless electoral process would reduce the likelihood of post-election violence.

The former minister urged the police leadership to demonstrate greater professionalism and ensure that officers deployed for election duties did not compromise their responsibilities or turn a blind eye to criminal activities.

He also called for accountability, insisting that respect for the Inspector-General of Police and the institution should not prevent Nigerians from raising legitimate concerns about its performance.