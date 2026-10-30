2027: APM’s Olatunji raises alarm over billboard vandalism

Allied Peoples Movement (APM) House of Representatives candidate for Oluyole Federal Constituency, Engr. Akeem Olatunji, has raised the alarm over the destruction of his campaign billboards at strategic locations in the federal constituency.

Olatunji alleged hoodlums working for a particular candidate of the opposition party were responsible for the dastardly act in the area.

This was as he called on the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, CP Gbanga Abimbola, to caution political opponents, particularly the All Progressives Congress (APC), against acts capable of heightening political tension in the state.

Olatunji, who is the incumbent chairman of the Council, expressed concern over the development following the cases of vandalism of his campaign billboards along the Ayefele Music House axis of Challenge, near Fresh FM, Soka overhead bridge, and around the Academy overhead bridge.

He alleged that the incidents appeared to be deliberate attempts to undermine his political activities and intimidate his supporters ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The APM candidate particularly lamented that a billboard which had earlier suffered partial damage had now been destroyed, raising concerns over what he described as a growing pattern of political intolerance and desperation.

He called on the Oyo State Commissioner of Police to take note of the incidents and caution political actors, particularly those within the opposition, against resorting to violence, intimidation and destruction of campaign materials, warning that his party would not condone such acts of desperation leading to destruction of his billboards.

Olatunji maintained that the political atmosphere in Oyo State should be guided by democratic principles, mutual respect and the freedom of all political parties and candidates to promote their aspirations without fear of harassment.

He urged security agencies to investigate the reported incidents and ensure that those responsible are identified and brought to justice, stressing that political competition should be based on ideas, programmes and engagement with the electorate rather than acts of vandalism.

He also appealed to his supporters to remain calm, peaceful and law-abiding, assuring them that the destruction of campaign materials would not stop his victory at the poll or discourage his commitment to providing effective representation for the people of Oluyole Federal Constituency.