Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) senatorial candidate for Oyo Central, has inaugurated his campaign council, announced a proposed ₦300 million empowerment programme and distributed vehicles to campaign committees across the senatorial district ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Ajadi made the announcements on Friday during the inauguration of his senatorial campaign council at his campaign office in Moniya, Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo.

Addressing party leaders, candidates and members of the campaign council, Ajadi said the proposed ₦300 million empowerment programme would be implemented before the 2027 general elections.

He reiterated his commitment to supporting party members and strengthening the APM’s political structures across Oyo Central, while urging members to work together towards the party’s objectives.

The senatorial candidate also called on party members to support all APM candidates contesting various positions in the forthcoming elections, cautioning against dividing their votes among candidates of different parties.

Ajadi commended Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, for his leadership and contributions to the development of the state. He also expressed the hope that more well-meaning individuals would emerge to contribute to the state’s progress through generosity and commitment to public service.

Earlier, the Director-General of the campaign council, Hon. Sanda Sikiru Oyedele, said the vehicles were provided to facilitate campaign activities and grassroots mobilisation across the respective local government areas.

He urged the committee members to use the vehicles for their intended purposes and in the collective interest of the party’s candidates.

Sanda also called on members of the campaign council to work harmoniously with the campaign structures of other APM candidates, including the party’s women and youth coordinators, to strengthen mobilisation across the district.

Speaking with journalists, the Assistant Director-General representing the Ogbomoso zone, Hon. Seun Ojo, described the distribution of vehicles to campaign committees as an unprecedented development in the political history of Oyo Central Senatorial District.

“Even when we have a Senate Leader from Oyo State, we have never experienced such a major political development,” he said.

The event was attended by several political leaders and APM candidates, including Hon. Toheeb Adegoke, popularly known as ADLAT, the party’s House of Representatives candidate for Akinyele/Lagelu Federal Constituency; Hon. Lekan Abiola, its House of Assembly candidate for Akinyele State Constituency I; Hon. Waheed Akintayo, popularly known as Ilumoka, the candidate for Oluyole State Constituency; and Hon. Olalere Solomon, also known as Ere, the candidate for Akinyele State Constituency II.

Also present were the Chairman of Akinyele Local Government, Hon. Wole Akinleye, and the Vice Chairman of Egbeda Local Government, Hon. Simple.

The campaign council reaffirmed its commitment to expanding the party’s membership and strengthening its structures across Oyo Central as preparations for the 2027 general elections continue.