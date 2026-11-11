2027: APC’s strength lies in grassroots support — Oborevwori

As the APC’s local government-by-local government campaign rally gathers momentum in Delta State, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on Wednesday said the party’s strength lies in its grassroots support and growing acceptance among the people.

He insisted that the party does not need to buy votes to win the 2027 elections.

Speaking at the rally in Akwukwu-Igbo, headquarters of Oshimili North Local Government Area, Oborevwori expressed confidence that the area would sustain its strong electoral support for the party in the 2027 general elections.

“How can we buy votes when we have the votes? Do you buy what you already have? It is those who do not have the people that will resort to such practices,” the governor declared, urging party supporters to translate their enthusiasm into massive votes.

He recalled that Oshimili North recorded the highest number of votes in Delta State in the last election, expressing optimism that the local government would consolidate its position in 2027.

The governor described the rally as an opportunity to celebrate his administration’s achievements and appreciate the people’s support, assuring them that more development projects would be delivered.

“Sometimes, when I look at the projects we have done here, it is amazing, and I am happy. I want to assure you that we are going to do more,” he said.

Oborevwori attributed the improved capacity of state governments to execute development projects to the economic and fiscal reforms introduced by President Bola Tinubu. He noted that increased revenue had enabled his administration to undertake more projects and approve a 13th-month salary for state workers.

“The money is coming from somewhere. The reform is working,” he said, urging Deltans to support Tinubu’s re-election bid to sustain the reforms and ongoing development initiatives.

At the rally in Asaba, headquarters of Oshimili South Local Government Area, the governor disclosed that his administration had completed 54 roads in the local government, alongside interventions in stormwater management.

He maintained that he preferred to let his administration’s achievements speak for themselves rather than engage in political boasting.

“I don’t like talking about what I have done,” he said, challenging residents to assess his administration based on its visible projects and their impact on communities.

The Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme, urged the people of Oshimili South to identify with the APC and support its candidates, stressing the need for unity and collective commitment to the party’s success.

Emphasising his personal connection with the people of Asaba, Onyeme urged residents not to turn their backs on one of their own and called for an overwhelming victory for all APC candidates under the party’s “five over five” campaign slogan.

The Director-General of the Delta State APC Campaign Council, Senator James Manager, described President Tinubu, Governor Oborevwori, former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the APC candidate for Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, as experienced politicians whose records of public service demonstrated their capacity for leadership.

Manager urged voters to assess the candidates based on their records, achievements and programmes rather than political sentiments. He also commended Oborevwori for the infrastructure development taking place across Delta State.

Presenting flags to the party’s candidates for the Oshimili North and Oshimili South constituencies in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Innocent Esewezie and Hon. Bridget Anyafulu, respectively, Chief Solomon Arenyeka charged party leaders and supporters to intensify grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 elections.