All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Osun Central in the forthcoming general election, Hon. Kunle Rasheed Adegoke (SAN), has unveiled a five-point development agenda aimed at strengthening the district’s access to federal opportunities, infrastructure projects and government interventions.

Adegoke, popularly known as KRAD, said his aspiration was to make Osun Central more visible in national affairs while ensuring that residents across its 10 local government areas benefited from meaningful federal presence and development initiatives.

He made the declaration on Wednesday evening during the presentation of his development blueprint at his campaign office in Alekuwodo, Osogbo.

Unveiling his agenda, the legal practitioner identified federal presence, human capital development, economic advancement, legislative effectiveness and accountability as the five major pillars that would guide his proposed representation.

He argued that representation at the National Assembly should go beyond occupying a legislative seat, stressing the need for a senator who could effectively connect the district’s needs with opportunities, policies and programmes available at the federal level.

According to him, meaningful representation requires strategic engagement with relevant institutions, effective advocacy and sustained interaction with constituents to ensure that their concerns receive attention at the national level.

Acknowledging the constitutional limitations of the Senate, Adegoke maintained that lawmakers could still contribute significantly to constituency development through legislative interventions, strategic lobbying, policy engagement and constructive collaboration with federal agencies.

He said one of his priorities would be to attract federal establishments, agency offices, training centres and development programmes to the district, arguing that their presence would expand economic activities, create employment opportunities and improve access to government services.

On infrastructure, the APC candidate pledged to engage relevant federal authorities on the rehabilitation of roads, improved electricity supply, provision of potable water and other essential facilities capable of accelerating development across the communities.

He also identified agriculture as a major economic asset of Osun Central, promising to pursue initiatives that would improve farmers’ access to affordable credit, modern agricultural techniques, processing facilities, storage systems and wider market opportunities.

Adegoke said strengthening agricultural production and its value chain would help improve farmers’ incomes, reduce post-harvest losses, create jobs and stimulate economic growth within the senatorial district.

On human capital development, he promised to pursue scholarship opportunities, vocational training programmes, improved healthcare interventions and support for small-scale businesses.

He added that young people, women and entrepreneurs would receive particular attention through initiatives designed to enhance their skills, expand economic opportunities and promote greater participation in productive activities.

Addressing the legislative component of his agenda, Adegoke pledged to sponsor and support bills that would advance the welfare of his constituents, while ensuring that government policies and programmes received the necessary legislative scrutiny.

He also promised to establish an accessible and accountable constituency engagement structure through regular consultations with residents and periodic reports on his activities and contributions at the National Assembly.

The candidate noted that the 10 local government areas comprising Osun Central — Boluwaduro, Boripe, Ifedayo, Ifelodun, Ila, Irepodun, Odo-Otin, Olorunda, Orolu and Osogbo — possessed considerable agricultural, commercial, cultural and human resources that could be harnessed for sustainable development.

He said the challenge was to establish a stronger link between these local potentials and the opportunities available through federal institutions and national development programmes.

Expressing confidence in his proposed approach, Adegoke said purposeful representation, strategic engagement and accountability could help give the district a stronger presence in national affairs while making the benefits of representation more evident to the people.

“With the standard I seek to bring to Osun Central, we can pursue a representation that is visible in Abuja, accessible at home and focused on the future,” he said.