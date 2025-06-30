2027: APC youth leader, Dayo Israel, promises 10 million youth votes for Tinubu

Ahead of the 2027 General Election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth Leader, Dr Dayo Israel, has pledged to mobilise 10 million youth votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second-term victory.

Israel made this known in a statement, a copy of which was made available to newsmen, saying that towards this end, a brand-new “Progressive Youth Resource Center”—a facility housing the Strategic Office of the National Youth Leader and the Operational Office of the National Youth Wing—located in Wuse, Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), is set to be unveiled.

According to him, the Centre, which he described as one of the legacy projects of the first tenure of his administration, is aimed at redefining youth engagement within the party and across Nigeria’s political landscape, saying that it would, more importantly, house the party’s official youth mobilisation effort towards the re-election of President Tinubu in 2027.

The APC chieftain acknowledged Tinubu as a pan-African Youth Champion with a track record of empowering youth right from when he was Governor of Lagos State till now as President of Nigeria, saying that his administration had given unprecedented opportunities to youth.

According to him, it is such a track record that motivated him as National Youth Leader of the APC, “to aggressively mobilise for his re-election and subsequent victory at the polls, as we did in the 2023 election where I travelled across 36 states personally with my team to mobilise for him.”

Besides, Israel said he was equally inspired by the great impact of President Tinubu’s administration in the lives of Nigerian youth—from the student loan to the PCNGI initiative, among other policies—expressing the belief that the President must be re-elected for a second term to complete the good work he has started.

“I want to build a Youth Wing that is capable of responding to the challenges our generation faces. A Youth wing that gives a voice to the emerging generation; a generation that will drive transformative change across our country.

‘This vision was further enriched by insights I gathered from my visits to India, Ghana, China, Morocco, and the United Kingdom; many of them self-funded, where I led my team and some of my zonal and state youth leaders to understudy youth wings of ruling parties and leading political movements.

‘These global best practices helped shape my approach to youth engagement and political empowerment. Thanks to the moral support from the NWC and the collective commitment of our youth leadership, especially my deputy and zonal youth leaders, we are proud to deliver a platform that truly empowers the next generation of progressives.

‘The Center is a visionary initiative aimed at strengthening party structures through youth-centered innovation, engagement, and leadership development. It is where we would implement our five-year strategic plan for the youth wing.

‘We aim to leverage on the strength of our 200,000+ strong, elected youth leadership structure from the national level to the ward/polling units to galvanize support for our party, our president, and his policies,” he stated.

“Our primary objective is clear: to win the hearts and minds of Nigerian youth by reshaping their perspectives about the APC, expanding our youth base, and aligning our dynamic strategy with the Renewed Hope Agenda set forth by President Bola Tinubu,” he added.

