2027: APC will take over Abia with people’s mandate — Kalu

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, on Monday declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is poised to take over the governance of Abia State in 2027, expressing gratitude to the people for their support.

Addressing a mammoth gathering of APC supporters and members of the Renewed Hope Partners (RHP) across the 17 Local Government Areas of the State in Umuahia, Kalu emphasised that the party’s victory would be through the votes of the masses, not federal government force.

He urged all Abia residents and eligible voters to obtain their voter cards in the ongoing continuous voter registration to enable them to participate in the electoral process.

Kalu also commended the people for supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government and assured that Abia would align with the federal government to maximise benefits.

The Deputy Speaker urged the state government, led by Governor Alex Otti, to do more for the people to reflect the increased revenue allocation from the federal government.

Kalu stressed that the federal government has increased the state’s revenue allocation since the removal of the oil subsidy, stressing that it should reflect in the state’s infrastructure development.

He insisted that the President must be commended for supporting the states to run effectively.

He said: “We have come to take over, and there is no going back. We want to work with the President to move our state forward. We are gathered because of the love we have for our President. All Abians, the youth, women, men, leaders, everyone, we are all gathering for what is to come in 2027.

“The crowd here is to show they are there for the Renewed Hope Partners and to move the State and the federal governments forward. I want to appreciate you for supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has been assisting the governor to work for the people.

“The miracle maker is the President who releases funds, the man who stopped oil subsidy and did not keep the money in Abuja but released it to the State. That is the right miracle worker. The President wants to see what the government is doing with the funds released.

“I’m an opposition member in Abia state. We can be friends or family, but as long as we are from different political parties, our job is to be the watchdog of the administration.

“As opposition leader in my state, I must speak for the masses. The job done so far by the state government is not enough. You cannot be getting the kind of money you’re getting and doing the job that former Governors who got less were doing. You can’t be delivering what a former governor used N4 billion or less to do.

“Let me tell you, get ready, All Progressive Congress, APC will take over this state. APC will take over Abia state. And you know why? So, what is released from Abuja will get to your ward. And we are not going to take over by force. Some people think we are going to use federal power, no. We are going to use the vote of the masses to take over this state.

“We are saying that we need more. What we are getting from them now is not enough. You are the people who will vote for APC in Abia State. The President and the party will be strong in Abia State. APC is strong and big in Abia State.

“The purpose of this meeting today is for you to start registering people in your polling units. You must populate the voter register. We have to register to vote.

“As we speak today, Abia is one of the States with the least registered voters. That’s not good. We need to show President Bola Tinubu that we have what it takes to vote for him, come 2027”.

The Deputy Speaker also encouraged students and traders amongst the APC supporters to apply for the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) loan as well as the Nigerian Consumer Credits Cooperation (CREDICORP) facility to pay their tuition fees and boost their businesses.

“As a student in the university, if you have not applied for the NELFUND loan, please go and apply. Another one is CREDICORP. When you get home today, go and form what we call the Renewed Partners Cooperative Society in your various local government areas. It is this cooperative that we will use to help you. There are also other people, and we will help revive their small businesses,” Kalu said.

