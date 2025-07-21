2027: APC suffers major blow as Natasha receives top defectors in Kogi

A massive wave of defections hit Kogi Central on Sunday as thousands of members and key leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a dramatic show of growing support for Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The political earthquake shook the APC stronghold of Ihima in Okehi Local Government Area, where Senator Natasha formally received the defectors, including former Okehi Council Chairman, Hon. Hassan Yusuf; Special Adviser to the Council Chairman, Hajia Rafatu Haruna; and APC stalwart, Hon. Omuya Longman, alongside their teeming supporters.

Addressing the jubilant crowd, the Kogi Central Senator declared that grassroots engagement remains her core strategy.

“Politics is local, and that’s exactly how we are playing it. We are not only building the PDP in Kogi Central but contributing to making it a formidable force across Nigeria and Africa,” she said.

She reaffirmed her resolve to deepen the party’s reach.

“My responsibility is to strengthen the PDP and bring more people into our fold.

“I hope we get to a point where each political party defines its beliefs and truth. When ideology fails, parties turn to violence and intimidation,” she warned.

PDP State Chairman, Hon. Enemona Anyebe, described the mass defection as a powerful endorsement of Senator Natasha’s leadership.

“Your defection is a significant boost to our team. The PDP is your new home,” he said, while praising Akpoti-Uduaghan for her courage and legislative impact.

In his remarks, former House of Representatives member, Hon. Abdulrahman Badamasiu, said, “Senator Natasha’s achievements convinced us. She stands for service and compassion. Even her opponents are drawn to her.”

Also present to welcome the defectors were key PDP leaders, including Deputy State Chairman Alhaji Yahaya Karaku, State Secretary Sunday Olufemi Ibrahim, Publicity Secretary Alhaji Umar Ibrahim, State Auditor Hon. Jude Sule, and Women Leader Mrs. Esther Albert Soje.