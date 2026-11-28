Abia State Governor Alex Otti on Saturday joined his counterparts from other South-East states to welcome President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Enugu, in a rare show of political unity among the region’s five governors ahead of the 2027 general elections.

President Tinubu visited the state for official engagements and an All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally.

During the visit, the President met with South-East leaders, attended the party’s campaign rally and commissioned several infrastructure projects executed by the administration of Governor Peter Mbah.

The projects included the newly completed 300-bed Enugu International Hospital, Smart Green Schools and other developments aimed at improving healthcare, education, transportation and the overall development of the state.

Otti’s arrival at Akanu Ibiam International Airport to join the other South-East governors in welcoming Tinubu was greeted with cheers from a large crowd of party supporters.

The Abia governor, who was elected on the platform of the Labour Party (LP), attended the event with his wife. Both were warmly received by the host governor, Peter Mbah, and his Imo State counterpart, Senator Hope Uzodimma, who is also Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum.

The gathering provided an opportunity for the South-East governors to appear together, drawing attention from the crowd of dignitaries who converged on the airport to welcome the President to the Coal City.

The APC zonal presidential campaign rally, held at Michael Okpara Square, Independence Layout, Enugu, was attended by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, Minister of Works David Umahi and other key stakeholders from across the state.

The five South-East states — Imo, Ebonyi, Enugu, Anambra and Abia — were represented at the rally, alongside members of the National Assembly, traditional rulers, support groups, market women and traders.

The rally brought together governors from the five states, who expressed support for Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid.

Those present included Uzodimma, Mbah, Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru, Anambra State Governor Professor Charles Soludo and Abia State Governor Otti.

The gathering also drew attention to the position of opposition parties, whose members maintain that election outcomes are determined by grassroots voters and that people across the region will ultimately decide the result at the polls.

Meanwhile, the Enugu State Government had announced the temporary closure of some major roads across the metropolis to ensure security and ease traffic movement during the President’s visit.

The announcement was made in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dr Malachy Agbo.