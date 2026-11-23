The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, has denied a letter attributed to him, seeking cooperation from the Independent National Electoral Commission ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

In the unsigned letter titled “Preparations for the 2027 Presidential Election and Ensuring the Victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu” and dated November 22, 2026, which is trending on social media, Professor Yilwatda had allegedly tasked the INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, to use his good offices to ensure victory for President Bola Tinubu in next January’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

The same request was allegedly made for the February governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections.

Dismissing the letter as fake, Abimbola Tooki, media aide to the APC national chairman, maintained that “the purported letter did not emanate from Professor Yilwatda, was not authored by him, and has absolutely nothing to do with the National Chairman or his office. It is a fraudulent document, a malicious fabrication and a reckless attempt to impugn the integrity of the National Chairman, the APC and the democratic process.”

Tooki identified the absence of a signature as a fundamental gaffe on the part of the author, which stripped the correspondence of any credibility.

“The writer of the shameful document has demonstrated a disturbing level of irresponsibility, dishonesty and desperation by attempting to manufacture a scandal around the APC leadership and the nation’s electoral institution. The decision to circulate such an explosive allegation under the guise of an official communication, without a signature, authentication or any credible indication of its origin, exposes the hollowness, deceit and cowardice of its author.

“The absence of a signature is particularly telling. It is a glaring indication of the writer’s lack of credibility, accountability and seriousness, and reinforces the suspicion that the document was deliberately concocted to mislead the public, provoke needless controversy and damage the reputation of the Party’s National Chairman.”

The media aide to the APC national chairman noted that “beyond its fraudulent content, the purported letter is a gross departure from the established internal procedures, communication protocols and administrative processes of the APC. It is inconceivable that a communication of such grave significance would be issued by the National Chairman outside the established channels and procedures of the Party. The document is therefore not only false but also fundamentally inconsistent with the institutional processes and standards of the APC.”

The APC national chairman urged Nigerians to disregard the correspondence, assuring them that the party remains committed to a credible electoral process next year.

The statement further read:

“For the avoidance of doubt, the APC remains firmly committed to a peaceful, transparent, free and fair electoral process in the forthcoming 2027 general elections. Our Party believes in the sanctity of the ballot, the independence of INEC and the right of Nigerians to freely choose their leaders without intimidation, manipulation or interference.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu himself has consistently demonstrated his commitment to democratic principles. At campaign rallies and public engagements across the country, the President has repeatedly urged Nigerians, particularly eligible voters, to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and exercise their civic responsibility. This is a clear demonstration of his confidence in the democratic process and his belief that electoral legitimacy must come from the will of the people, freely expressed through the ballot.

“The APC is a party that respects democratic institutions, upholds constitutional order and believes that electoral victory must be earned through the support and mandate of Nigerians. No fabricated letter, malicious insinuation or desperate attempt at political blackmail will distract us from our commitment to democratic values, peaceful elections and the continued engagement of Nigerians in the electoral process.

“We urge the public, the media and all Nigerians to disregard the purported letter in its entirety and refrain from giving credence to a document that is unsigned, unauthenticated and wholly disowned by the National Chairman.

“The APC will continue to campaign on its record, its vision and its commitment to the Nigerian people. We will approach the 2027 elections with confidence, discipline and respect for the democratic process, and we remain convinced that the ultimate decision rests with the Nigerian electorate.

“The APC will not be intimidated by fabricated documents, nor will it be drawn into the sinister agenda of faceless individuals seeking to undermine our leadership and democratic institutions.”