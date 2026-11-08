2027: APC leading Nigeria on path of collapsed democracy, Turaki-led PDP warns

…asks Tinubu to publicly condemn political violence, prosecute perpetrators

The Interim National Working Committee (INWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday reviewed recent political violence and tension in the country, calling on President Bola Tinubu and security agencies to immediately contain the situation or risk Nigeria’s democracy gradually sliding into collapse.

The INWC, the faction of the PDP chaired by Dr Tanimu Turaki, warned that the mistakes of the First and Second Republics were repeating themselves ahead of the 2027 polls, with a wave of violent attacks on opposition party figures, while the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government appeared to fold its arms and watch.

Addressing a ‘State of the Nation’ news conference in Abuja on Sunday, Turaki described as “shocking” the “desperation” of the ruling administration to hold on to power at all costs, a development he said had led to recurring violence ostensibly aimed at intimidating the opposition into submission.

The faction called on President Tinubu to, as a matter of urgency, publicly condemn the violence against opposition campaign trails and direct security agencies to identify and prosecute the perpetrators to send a clear signal that his administration does not support anti-democratic acts.

The party also called on the judiciary to guard its independence, urging judicial officers to be mindful of the consequences of some of their pronouncements, as demonstrated in the latest case involving the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Going down memory lane to explain how unchecked political violence contributed to the failure of the First Republic, as well as other indiscretions that ultimately led to the collapse of the Second Republic, Turaki said Nigeria was again heading towards a dangerous political path.

He recalled that the First Republic collapsed following the political crisis that culminated in the infamous ‘Operation Wetie’, while the Second Republic suffered a similar fate after the ruling party allegedly deployed coercion and other undemocratic methods to weaken the opposition and secure what it described as a ‘moonslide victory’.

Turaki further stated, “We have taken the trouble of convening this press conference, and of drawing on our history as a reference point, because we believe in the veracity of the postulation of the Spanish-American philosopher George Santayana that ‘Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it’.”

He added, “Today, the governing party, the All Progressives Congress, and the Presidency, led by a pseudo-democrat, are speeding down the infamous lane that leads to democratic destruction: the lanes of constriction of the political space, violence against the opposition, the ‘buying’ and co-option of opposition leaders, and the judicialisation of politics.”

Turaki said the situation was particularly disturbing, citing a survey by Yiaga Africa which indicated that 61 per cent of Nigerians feared that violence could prevent them from voting in the 2027 elections, while only 34 per cent expressed confidence in INEC’s ability to conduct credible polls.

The factional chairman noted that the survey also showed that 63 per cent of Nigerians had little or no confidence in the judiciary’s ability to resolve electoral disputes fairly, with the figure rising to 81 per cent in the South-South.

The PDP faction observed that such findings should compel the APC-led administration to take urgent steps to de-escalate political tension and restore public confidence in the electoral process, warning that the situation could worsen the already low voter turnout recorded during the 2023 presidential election.

The party specifically condemned alleged persistent attacks on opposition figures and supporters, citing incidents involving supporters of Mr Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), in Delta State; attacks on the campaign convoy of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s ADC rally in Sokoto; and the viral assault on Mr Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC) in Ekiti State.

It accused suspected APC operatives of being behind the incidents and urged the President to demonstrate leadership by ensuring that political disagreements did not degenerate into violence.

The faction also accused the ruling party of using the judiciary to create obstacles for opposition parties, alleging that court cases and judgments had contributed to the destabilisation and weakening of opposition platforms.

It stated, “Nigerians should be allowed to freely choose their leaders at all levels, not the current situation where public officials threaten voters to leave their jurisdictions if they do not vote for the APC.”

Turaki added that the development undermined democratic consolidation and suggested that President Tinubu and the APC were not prepared for competitive elections.

“We draw the attention of the President, his handlers, INEC and the security agencies to the fact that they can foist a result on the people, but they cannot compel the country to legitimise their act,” he warned.

The faction also asked security agencies, through the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), to publish a comprehensive security plan for the elections and guarantee the safety of all candidates, campaign rallies and voters.

The party further demanded that governments at all levels stop denying opposition parties access to public facilities for their campaigns and that public officials desist from threatening voters.

It also urged INEC to address discrepancies and alleged false inclusions in the voters’ register, while calling on the judiciary to deliver justice according to the law rather than the whims and caprices of the executive.