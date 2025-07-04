2027: APC is jittery, ADC will end its reign — Party chieftain

A prominent member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kano State, Abdullahi Umar, has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is jittery about the calibre of personalities and adoption of ADC saying Nigerians have finally gotten a platform to challenge and replace the party.

“It is clear, the APC is jittery. Nigerians have finally gotten a platform to challenge and replace the APC, who had caused a lot of excruciating pain to them,” he said.

While speaking to the press in Kano, Umar criticised the threat made by Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu, the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections.

It is important to note that Mr. Kachikwu referred to members of the coalition as enemies of Nigeria and mentioned that he is considering legal action against the party, he said.

Alhaji Umar, a former House of Representatives aspirant in the Tarauni federal constituency, described Kachikwu’s statements as laughable and asserted that his threats are empty.

According to him “Kachikwu does not belong to either the National Working Committee (NWC) or the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party and had no power to take any action.”

Umar noted that “In fact, he was never part of the founding members of the ADC, so, the whole talk about him being a stakeholder is nothing but a ruse.”

He is a political jobber without electoral value whatsoever. If you would recall, he had a running battle with the leadership of the ADC in the run-up to the election. Therefore, he is not a party man.

Corroborating his view, he said that “An African adage opines that, he who desires a mat should first own a part of the land to lay the mat. Mr Kachikwu should have joined other Presidential candidates to own the ADC land, and perhaps, his mat will be considered to have a place to lay.”

“I find it laughable and mind-boggling how a mere inconsequential former presidential candidate would lay claim to being a stakeholder. If I may ask, which stake is Mr Kachikwu talking about? He neither belongs to the National Working Committee, NWC, or the National Executive Committee, NEC.”

He therefore stated that “So, his threat of legal action against our party, the ADC is baseless and a smirk of contempt for democratic norms. He (Kachikwu) didn’t embark on nationwide campaign, nor did he consult widely as a serious contender. He was just a pretender.”

“So, if Mr Kachikwu thinks, he will be a stooge, or a mole for the APC, in order to destabilise the ADC, like they did in LP and PDP, he should have a rethink. Because the ADC has come to stay, as the face of real and purposeful opposition, which would transform and build a country of our dream.”

Umar, therefore called on Nigerians to be vigilant, and wary of political jobbers who do not mean well for the country, by choosing to side with the oppressors.

