The Anambra State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday inaugurated its campaign council for the reelection bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and others ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The campaign council, made up of various strategic committee chairmen, secretaries and members, is to ensure the hitch-free conduct and success of all the candidates at the polls next year.

The state chairman of the party, Senator Emma Anosike, who is also the chairman of the campaign council, pledged that the party and its members would work in unison towards the successful reelection of President Tinubu and other APC candidates across the state.

Senator Anosike pledged that the party would strive to ensure that the party faithful and Anambra people vote massively, from the top to the bottom, for President Tinubu and the candidates for the National and State Houses of Assembly on January 16 and February 2027 respectively.

Chief Azuka Okwuosa is the Director General (DG) of the state campaign council, Chief Obiora Okpalla is the state Secretary of the council, Senator Chris Ngige was named Patron of the council, while Chief Olisah Metuh is the Chairman of the Board of Advisers of the council, among several others on the list.

Senator Anosike tasked the members to live above board and work for the greater good of the party, President Tinubu’s reelection and the success of other candidates of the party at the polls.

According to him, the meaning of the inauguration is that it is all about the APC, from top to bottom.

“The purpose is to support and campaign for our candidates starting from Mr. President Tinubu to other candidates so that they all emerge successfully at the polls next year,” he did.

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The Director General (DG) of the Campaign Council, Chief Azuka Okwuosa, described the exercise as a call to duty, adding that it is a delicate time in the history of the APC in the state and the nation at large.

He said, “We can only say that this is a call to duty. This is a delicate time in the history of APC in Anambra State.”

Okwuosa declared that “indeed APC is working together. In Anambra, we don’t believe in rainbow caolition but APC all the way so we should be able to have representation at both the National and state levels.”

He said all hands must be on deck so that they could succeed, he added.