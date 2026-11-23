Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State has flagged off its presidential and gubernatorial campaigns.

The campaign was officially flagged off on Monday in Talata Mafara Local Government Area, with party leaders, supporters and stakeholders in attendance.

The ceremony attracted prominent political leaders, including Zamfara State Governor, Dr Dauda Lawal; Deputy Governor, Malam Mani Mummuni; Director-General of the Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar; former governors of Zamfara State, Senator Ahmed Sani Yariman Bakura and Alhaji Mamuda Shinkafi; State APC Chairman, Hon. Kabiru Moyi Birnin Magaji; and Director-General of the Gubernatorial Campaign Council, Alhaji Salihu Maibuhu Gummi.

Also in attendance were former deputy governors, members of the National Assembly, political office holders, candidates contesting various elective positions and other prominent party supporters.

In their respective remarks, speakers highlighted the activities and achievements of the APC at both state and national levels. They particularly acknowledged Governor Dauda Lawal’s developmental initiatives, expressing the view that his administration’s interventions across key sectors provide grounds for seeking a second term.

In separate remarks, APC stakeholders expressed support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027, citing his commitment and ongoing efforts towards national development.

They also emphasised the importance of party unity, grassroots mobilisation and collective commitment to the success of all APC candidates in the 2027 general elections.

The event marks the commencement of the APC’s coordinated campaign and grassroots mobilisation activities across Zamfara State.