2027: APC flags off Lagos governorship campaign in Epe

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has applauded President Bola Tinubu for his contributions to the development of Lagos, urging residents to show appreciation for the President’s infrastructural interventions in the State by supporting his second-term bid.

Governor Sanwo-Olu spoke while addressing party faithful at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos East Senatorial District rally held at the Epe Recreational Ground, Epe.

He said President Tinubu laid a solid foundation for Lagos over two decades ago, providing the blueprint for the State’s sustained growth and development.

“The President deserves more than our votes. He deserves our prayers and our support. I therefore urge Lagos residents to demonstrate your appreciation for the President’s leadership by turning out in large numbers on January 16 to express your support and vote massively for him,” he said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu added that Lagos has become one of Africa’s most sought-after city-states through deliberate policies, strategic planning and visionary leadership initiated under the President’s political and administrative stewardship.

He noted that President Tinubu’s transition from Governor of Lagos State to President has provided an opportunity to replicate his development philosophy across Nigeria, with ongoing interventions and projects spanning the six geopolitical zones.

While acknowledging the Federal Government’s support for critical infrastructure projects in Lagos, including the proposed Green Line Rail and Lekki International Airport, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the projects would boost economic activity, strengthen connectivity and consolidate Lagos’ position as a leading investment destination.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also urged residents to vote for his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, as the next Governor of Lagos State to ensure continuity in good governance. He also canvassed votes for all APC candidates in next year’s general elections.

Also speaking, the Lagos State Deputy Governor and APC governorship candidate, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, said the purpose of the campaign visit to Lagos East was to canvass support for all APC candidates, urging residents to come out en masse on election day to vote rather than stay at home.

He noted that President Tinubu has recorded significant achievements in infrastructure, education, healthcare and other critical sectors, stressing the need for Lagosians to support the continuation of the administration’s development efforts.

“On election day, let us not stay at home. Come out with your PVC and ensure that everyone in your neighbourhood votes. We have the highest number of registered voters in Nigeria. Let us come out to vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and every candidate that will support the continuity of his good work,” he said.

In his remarks, the Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, urged Lagosians to demonstrate their appreciation for the President’s efforts by supporting his re-election for a second term, noting that Lagos State has capable leaders to sustain the administration’s development agenda.

“We have capable people in Lagos. So, on election day, let us come out in our numbers to vote for all APC candidates and ensure that they all return to power,” Abiru said.

The immediate past Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, emphasised the APC’s consistency and longstanding presence in Lagos politics, noting that the party has remained committed to its political identity rather than moving between political platforms.

Ambode described the APC as a party that represents the people. He stressed the importance of cooperation between the party and the electorate, saying that “the left hand washes the right hand, and the right hand washes the left hand” to illustrate the need for mutual support.