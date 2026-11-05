2027: APC chieftain urges ex-Kogi deputy gov to back Erico for Senate

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi, Hon. Aminu Attah, has urged former Deputy Governor Edward Onoja to support the party’s Kogi East senatorial candidate, Chief Joseph Ameh Erico, ahead of the forthcoming election.

Attah, who made the call on Tuesday, accused Onoja of failing to mobilise support for Erico, warning that the alleged lukewarm attitude could undermine the party’s unity and electoral prospects.

He said the APC’s campaign directive required members to work for all its candidates, stressing that supporting President Bola Tinubu alone while neglecting other party flagbearers amounted to indiscipline.

“The only way we can be sure of genuine reconciliation between Edward Onoja and Yahaya Bello is for everyone to work for the party’s victory across all candidates. The idea that we are only working for Tinubu is unacceptable and amounts to party indiscipline,” Attah said.

The former Senior Special Assistant to the Kogi State Governor alleged that Onoja’s support for Tinubu had not translated into public endorsement of other APC candidates.

He maintained that Erico’s endorsement would not undermine Onoja’s political interests, urging party stakeholders to support the senatorial candidate.

Attah described the emergence of a candidate from the Ankpa/Omala/Olamaboro Federal Constituency as an opportunity for the area to produce a senator after years of political efforts.

He also criticised politicians campaigning exclusively for Tinubu, urging them to return to the grassroots and mobilise support for all APC candidates.

On speculations that Onoja might be opposed to Erico’s candidacy because they both hail from Olamaboro Local Government Area, Attah dismissed suggestions that the senatorial contest could affect Onoja’s chances of securing a federal appointment.

“For those who think Erico’s victory will affect their political appointments, they are getting it wrong. President Tinubu will appoint individuals based on effort, commitment, and competence, not where you come from,” he stated.