2027: APC chieftain, Adelakun, predicts gale of defections in South-West

Ahead of 2027 General Election, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo, Chief Kunle Musediq Adelakun, has predicted that the wave of defections into the ruling party would soon sweep across the South-West geopolitical zone.

Adelakun, who’s the son of late strongman of Ibadan politics in the Second Republic, Alhaji Busari Oloyede Adelakun, popularly called Eruobodo predicted this while speaking with newsmen, said that many heavyweights in the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) controlled states in the South-West were already warming up to join the APC train.

The APC chieftain, however, commended Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, for taking the right and timely decision by dumping PDP for the ruling party, noting that Nigeria had begun a transformation which would place the country on its best path ever for both economic and political development in the nation’s political history.

“The APC train is unstoppable and you can’t stop a moving train.

“For those with vision, Nigeria has begun a transformation which would place the country on its best path ever for both economic and political development in our political history, under President Bola Tinubu,” Adelakun said.

“Talks are already ongoing among some parties in the South-West to collapse their structures and move en masse into the ruling APC as happened in Delta recently.

“You’ll soon see a gale of defections as never witnessed before and both side will be better for it as it’s going to be a win-win for all concerned,” he added.

Adelakun said that the defections would solidify the APC support base and move the South-West into mainstream of nation’s polity, describing the move as a signal that Nigeria’s democracy is stronger under the APC-led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The APC chieftain, while noting that as a game of numbers, democracy is strong where every citizen is allowed true freedom of association, and freedom of choice, affirmed that Nigerians had, under President Tinubu, seen a tremendous increase in the resources available to the states, which he said serious minded governors had been able to utilize to the benefit of their people.

“This is the merit President Tinubu’s geopolitical zone is seeing and will take advantage of to move their people closer to the centre to accelerate development.

“It’s going to be a right step in the right direction. The more, the merrier,” he said.