2027: APC chairman seeks support for Tinubu, candidates in Ekiti

… highlights tax reforms, NELFUND, infrastructure projects

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, has urged Nigerians, particularly voters in Ekiti State, to give President Bola Tinubu and other candidates of the party support in the 2027 general elections.

Yilwatda, who made this appeal on Thursday in Ado Ekiti, during the APC presidential campaign rally, said the performance of the Tinubu administration, particularly its economic reforms and development initiatives, had justified the call for the President’s re-election.

The APC chairman, who spoke during the rally attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), governors and other party leaders, said the present administration’s policies were repositioning the economy and creating opportunities for Nigerians.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Information Strategy, Abimbola Tooki, Yilwatda expressed delight at the large turnout at the rally, describing it as an indication of the people’s confidence in the APC and its Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said the rally was an opportunity to present the party’s candidates, from the presidential candidate to those seeking election into the National Assembly and Ekiti State House of Assembly, while urging voters to support the APC across all elective positions.

Highlighting the administration’s achievements, Yilwatda said the ongoing tax reforms were designed to protect low-income earners and small businesses from excessive tax burdens, allowing them to retain more resources for personal and business development.

He also described the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) as a major intervention aimed at expanding access to higher education, noting that the scheme had provided financial support to students who might otherwise be unable to pursue their academic ambitions.

According to him, eligible beneficiaries of the scheme also receive a monthly upkeep allowance of N20,000 to ease their financial burden.

On infrastructure, the APC chairman cited road projects linking Ado-Ekiti and Akure, alongside other completed and ongoing federal projects, as evidence of the Tinubu administration’s commitment to improving transportation and stimulating economic activities.

Yilwatda maintained that the administration’s development agenda went beyond policy declarations, insisting that its interventions were already translating into tangible benefits for Nigerians.

Presenting Tinubu to the people of Ekiti State for another term, he urged the electorate to vote for APC candidates at all levels, arguing that electing party members into the National Assembly and state legislature would provide the legislative support needed to sustain the administration’s reforms.

He described the APC as Nigeria’s dominant political party, expressing confidence that it would consolidate its electoral strength in 2027.

The national chairman also urged party members and supporters in Ekiti to remain united and intensify mobilisation ahead of the elections, saying the party was determined to secure victory for Tinubu and all its candidates.

He expressed optimism that the Renewed Hope Agenda would deliver greater economic recovery, national development and shared prosperity if given another mandate.