…says governor deserves a second term

…ESUT to be renamed after Nwobodo – Mbah

Second Republic Governor of old Anambra State, Senator Jim Nwobodo, says Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has performed exceptionally in his first tenure in office, and deserves a second term, declaring that anyone fighting the governor is also fighting him.

Nwobodo, who said he was setting foot on the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) for the first time since he left office in 1983, was, however, in for a pleasant surprise as Governor Mbah announced plans to rename the university after the octogenarian, who founded the institution way back in 1980.

Nwobodo spoke at the 3rd Distinguished Personality Lecture of the ESUT delivered by him at the Barr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah Multipurpose Auditorium, ESUT, Enugu, on Thursday.

He said he had advised all the other candidates to shelve their ambitions in deference to excellence in governance as personified by Mbah.

“Anyone fighting Governor Peter Mbah is fighting me. He should be supported to complete his eight years in office. Others did their eight years, and nobody can deprive him his complete tenure of two terms.

“Again, I want to make this message clear: Governor Mbah deserves to do eight years because he is doing well as governor.

“I want to enjoin the good people of Enugu State to vote for Governor Mbah to complete the good work his administration is doing. He is the most qualified of all the candidates contesting for the office.

“I have received all the other candidates coming to me that they wanted to be governor. I asked them if Governor Mbah is doing well, and they said yes. Then I asked them, why are they now contesting since the governor is doing a good job.

“I told them the only candidate vying for governor in Enugu State today is Governor Peter Mbah. I know he is going to be re-elected again,” he stated.

He commended the progress made by ESUT and other universities that grew from it, saying he took the step to establish the university, invest in scholarships and education to ensure that people of the old Anambra state had access to quality education after the civil war.

In his address, Governor Mbah said plans were afoot to rename ESUT after the elder statesman, but subject to legislative and other due process.

Mbah said the idea, which was first suggested by the ESUT Alumni Association, was in tandem with his thoughts as a befitting tribute to the elder statesman, who founded the institution, which has played critical role in the human capital development of the old Anambra State and Nigeria.

“Recently, representatives of the alumni of this university and its associated institutions came to see me.

“They asked that Enugu State University of Science and Technology be renamed in honour of Senator Jim Ifeanyichukwu Nwobodo.

“I told them that I support the proposal. I was particularly encouraged that the request came from the alumni who understand, through their own experience, what the university has meant to people’s lives.

“There is a legal process to follow. ESUT was established by law, and changing its name would require the appropriate legislative steps and engagement with relevant stakeholders.

“I intend to begin those engagements and work with the institutions concerned to advance the proposal through the proper process.

“Your Excellency, I hope that gives you some sense of the regard in which your contribution continues to be held.”

The Governor praised Nwobodo’s vision and courage in leadership, especially for investing heavily in human capital development, taking the bold step to establish ESUT a few years after the civil war, not minding the enormity of the challenges involved.

“I have often wondered what it must have felt like to be governor in 1979. Nigeria had just returned to civilian government after thirteen years of military rule.

“The Civil War had ended less than a decade earlier, and the country was still dealing with its consequences. There was much to rebuild, and enormous pressure on the resources available to the government.

“For many families, university education remained beyond their reach. And here was a young governor, who decided that his state should establish a university of science and technology.

“People questioned whether it could be done. Was there enough money? Could a state government sustain such an institution? Shouldn’t this be left to the federal government?

“These were reasonable questions. I suspect some of them would have kept you awake at night.

“But for Jim Nwobodo, the fact that a problem is difficult does not mean we can afford to avoid it.

“In July 1980, Anambra State University of Technology was established. Forty-six years later, we are gathered in one of the institutions that grew from that decision. And generations of young people have gained opportunities that might otherwise have been beyond their reach,” he stated.

Mbah noted that beyond the establishment of ESUT, the Nwobodo Administration encouraged communities to build schools, with the government providing teachers and other support.

“He also invested in industry, seeking to create employment and strengthen the state’s productive capacity.

“Some of those industries later fell into decline, and today we are working to bring a number of them back into use.

“The value of such decisions is ultimately found in people’s lives. A child who could attend school in their own community. A young person who became the first in their family to enter university. A household supported by employment in a local industry,” he stated.

He hailed generations of academics, administrators and staff, who have sustained ESUT through changing governments, difficult economic circumstances and the demands of educating successive generations.

“In this regard, I want to assure the university community that the Enugu State Government is committed to the full implementation of the Academic Staff Union of Universities’ agreement with the Federal Government.

“We are already speaking with legislators to firm up its inclusion in the budget for implementation as soon as possible,” he assured.

Meanwhile, a major highpoint of the event was the conferment of an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Leadership, Governance, and Human Capital Development on Nwobodo.

ESUT’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Aloysius-Michaels Okolie, said it was in appreciation of the ex-governor’s huge contributions to the development of Enugu State, but also the entire old Anambra State, listing his many achievements.

Another highpoint was the unveiling of Senator Nwobodo’s iconic status and the commissioning of a newly constructed road, Peter Mbah Drive, by the Governor.