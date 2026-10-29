2027: Anyone against Tinubu’s re-election is Nigeria’s enemy — Oyebanji

Ekiti Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has declared that anyone opposed to the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027 is an enemy of Nigeria, insisting that the President deserves another term in office in appreciation of his support for the state.

Oyebanji spoke on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti during the mega rally of the PBAT Door-To-Door Movement and presentation of over 20 vehicles as convened by Niger Delta leader, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo.

Oyebanji, who commended Tompolo for mobilising support for Tinubu’s re-election, said the President’s contributions to Ekiti State made his continued stay in office imperative.

“Anybody that is campaigning for the re-election of President Tinubu is working for the progress of this country. Anybody against his re-election is an enemy of Nigeria,” Oyebanji declared.

He challenged other supporters of the President to emulate Tompolo’s commitment to the re-election project, describing the scale of mobilisation by the movement as a call to action for Tinubu’s supporters across the country.

Oyebanji said the victory of Tinubu in 2027 should not be in doubt, stressing that the focus should be on the margin by which the President would win the election.

“The victory is not in contention; it is by how much,” he said, expressing confidence that sustained grassroots mobilisation would translate into overwhelming electoral support for the President.

Oyebanji recalled that he secured about 85 per cent of the votes in the June 2026 governorship election in Ekiti State, saying the outcome demonstrated the people’s confidence in his administration.

He, however, attributed the achievements recorded by his government to the support received from the President, insisting that the state could not have made significant progress without the assistance of the Federal Government.

“Everything we have achieved in this state, I would not have been able to do anything on my own without the support of the President,” he said.

The governor added that the best way for the people of Ekiti to appreciate Tinubu’s support was to vote massively for his re-election in 2027, by securing 90 percent of the votes.

“The only way we can thank the President for what he has done for us is to come out and vote for him for us to secure 90 percent of the votes, we will not accept anything less than that, ” he said.

Oyebanji also warned against voter apathy, urging supporters and residents to ensure that eligible voters collected their PVCs and participated actively in the election.

He recalled that the failure of some registered voters to turn out during previous elections had affected electoral outcomes, stressing the need for sustained engagement with voters at the grassroots.

According to him, “We must go out and hold their hands, ensuring that they follow us to the polling units and vote,” the governor said, urging members of the movement to intensify door-to-door mobilisation ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

He assured the group of the state government’s support for the mobilisation drive by deploying the vehicles to the grassroots for campaign, expressing confidence that the collective efforts of Tinubu’s supporters would secure a decisive victory for the President.

Representing Tompolo at the rally, the Managing Director of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, High Chief Kestin Pondi, said the group was committed to mobilising support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, insisting that the President deserved another term to consolidate his reform agenda.

Tompolo who spoke while inaugurating the state chapter of the movement, said Tinubu’s economic reforms were already yielding results, citing the ability of state governments to pay salaries and pensions execute development projects.

He said the reforms required time to deliver their full benefits, adding that “no reform can be accomplished in just three and a half years.”

According to him, the movement’s principal believes that Tinubu has demonstrated the courage to take difficult decisions necessary to stabilise the economy and put the country on the path of sustainable growth.

He urged Nigerians to support the President’s re-election bid, arguing that continuity would enable his administration to consolidate the gains of the reforms.

Tompolo challenged opposition politicians seeking elective offices to demonstrate their records in public service, urging voters to assess their achievements against those of the incumbent administration.

He said the movement had been established to mobilise voters across communities, wards and local governments through door-to-door campaigns.