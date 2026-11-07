2027: Anambra APC inaugurates 230-member presidential campaign council

All Progressives Congress (APC), Anambra State chapter, has set up a 230-member Presidential Campaign Council aimed at ensuring the re-election bid of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

The Campaign Council is headed by the Anambra APC Chairman, Sen Emma Anosike.

Other members include former of the state Senator Chris Nwabueze Ngige, Senator Margery Okadigbo, Senator Uche Ekwunife, Sen Joy Emordi, Chief Azuka Okwuosa , the Deputy National Organizing Secretary of the party Bar Emeka Okafor and several others.

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With the latest development, it has put to the test the rumours making the rounds that Sen Chris Ngige, a former Minister of Labour and Employment, is not part of the Anambra State Campaign Council for Tinubu’s reelection.

It further confirmed the return of the former MD/ CEO of Nigerian Inland Waterways( NIWA) and gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Chief George Moghalu, back to the APC.

This is as the party in Anambra has declared its support for the Senatorial ambition of Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, adding that his presence at the Senate would be a great advantage to the National Assembly as he would bring his wealth of experience to bear in the effective representation of various Senatorial districts across the country.

The state Chairman of the APC, Sen Emma Anosike, in a statement in Awka on Saturday, said the PCC is broken into several units, which include Patrons of the Council, Advisory Department, the Media, and strategy.

Anosike explained that the size of the Council is aimed at putting all hands on deck and getting all stakeholders to be part of the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in the coming election.

“We are deliberate about the size of the Presidential Campaign Council and this is aimed at making sure that all hands are on deck in the re-election of our President,” he said.

“This is in furtherance to sustaining the massive and homongous infrastructural revolution that is currently going on in Anambra and with the caliber of people in this Campaign Council we are home and dry on the 16th of January next year.”

Anosike also announced the endorsement of Governor Hope Uzodimma for the Imo West Senatorial District position, noting that such an experienced administrator and politician has what it takes to make impactful representation at the Red Chambers.

“We have no doubt in our minds that the candidacy of Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State for the Imo West Senatorial District will make a great impact on the people, and, being a ranking Senator, his wealth of experience would be brought to bear at the hallowed chambers,” he stated.